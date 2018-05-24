Sapho announces its patent pending Consolidated Identity system

SAN BRUNO, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sapho, the only employee experience portal designed for the digital workplace, announced its patent-pending Consolidated Identity system. This technology, created by Sapho co-founder and CTO Peter Yared, represents the next generation of Yared's Federated Identity innovation, which in the early 2000s, fundamentally changed how an individual's identity was used across services to simplify online transactions and other activities. Now, his consolidated identity solution is powering Sapho Employee Experience Portal to simplify how employees authenticate into systems and access their data and daily workflows.

"Enterprise employees need to access multiple applications on a daily basis to do their jobs, and single sign-on is no longer enough," said Yared. "Employees need a way to get to the data and execute tasks for their various systems without logging into each one individually. Consolidated identity is changing how employees do their work by inheriting the authentication, authorization, and data governance policies of the individual applications to allow employees to access data and complete tasks in a single interface."

How does consolidated identity work?

Federated identity is based on a loose trust model between an individual's identity provider account and the services of a service provider – in essence, it puts a "firewall" between the authentication provider and the services provider. For example, users accessing a hotel's website can login with their Google or Facebook accounts. However, the hotel's website is limited in what it can learn about a user, and Google and Facebook are limited in what they can learn about your hotel reservation.

Because of this loose trust model, federated identity is very challenged in enterprise environments. Consolidated identity changes this paradigm as it assumes a high trust network, where the enterprise itself is the identity provider. This prevents the need for identity separation—"the firewall"—between the identity provider and the service provider. This is because service providers, which provide services, such as payroll and time off requests, do not hold any data that should not be privy to the enterprise.

With consolidated identity, employees can access what they need from a variety of applications without having to go into each application separately. The consolidated identity system makes this possible by aggregating the relevant data for each employee and their entitlements across both the identity provider and the applications.

"Consolidated identity will fundamentally change how employees access and interact with the tasks and data in their systems," said Mark Bowker, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "It is no secret that employees at enterprise companies are struggling with the sheer number of apps required to complete their daily tasks. A consolidated identity system evolves both enterprise portals and federated identity to meet the needs of today's digital workforce."

