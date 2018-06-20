Sapho Extends its Employee Experience Portal to Support the Hourly Workforce

SAN BRUNO, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sapho, the only employee experience portal designed for the digital workplace, announced that it has expanded its solution to support the unique requirements of an hourly workforce. With Sapho Employee Experience Portal 5.0, hourly workers will be more productive and engaged during their shifts with simple, self-service access to common tasks, such as time entry and shift management, and personalized access to important company information that will enable them to thrive in their positions.

Hourly workers are plagued by technology limitations that make it difficult for them to do their jobs. As most of these workers are not on the same identity management system as salaried employees, enterprises are forced to create customized applications that quickly become unusable and legacy. Frontline workers also generally do not have email accounts, preventing them from receiving important company announcements, critical business data, or product updates that make the workforce more successful. Furthermore, the time required to train these workers on common workforce management solutions as well as their day-to-day systems, such as inventory and point-of-sale, prohibit a smooth onboarding process. This also adds significant cost to organizations as they must ramp up these workers quickly to benefit from their seasonal and sometimes limited employment time.

"Hourly workers have a different set of requirements that force IT to manage these workers separately from salaried employees," said Peter Yared, CTO and co-founder of Sapho. "They are typically managed on custom identity solutions, have labor rules restricting when they can access work systems, and use old and hard-to-use systems that require extensive and costly training. Unfortunately, this means that hourly workers have limited access to the information and systems needed to do their jobs. Sapho removes these barriers by providing hourly workers with a personalized portal, available during their shifts, that gives them simple, secure access to the tasks and information that previously required logging into multiple systems. This enhanced experience will simplify training, improve information access, and increase frontline worker engagement, leading to a larger benefit for the business in the end."

"The combination of a large hourly workforce, multiple legacy systems, and increasing compliance requirements creates the perfect storm for IT when supporting an enterprise workforce," said Annemarie Dillard Jazic, Vice President of Digital at Dillard's. "A solution like Sapho that provides a single, unified place for hourly employees to manage their shifts, enter time, and receive important information about topics that matter to them significantly decreases training costs and increases employee engagement and retention."

Sapho Employee Experience Portal 5.0 adds support for leading workforce management solutions, including Humanity and Oracle PeopleSoft, and introduces new micro app templates for activities such as clocking in and out, time entry, and shift changes. In addition, the new release adds support for custom identity providers, such as direct to database logins, to enable IT to manage hourly workers side-by-side with salaried employees. Now, Sapho provides the entire workforce a unified view into all of their systems, self-service access for common tasks, rich text broadcast messages, personalized notifications, and one-click actions that can be completed on any device, messenger, or intranet.

This move marks the next phase of Sapho's commitment to enabling a productive and truly digital workplace, no matter what an employee's role or level is within a company. To learn more, please visit www.sapho.com.

