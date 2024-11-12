Saphyre Named Funds Technology Provider of the Year by Asset Servicing Times

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., a leading pre- and post-trade platform for the world's largest financial institutions, has been named Funds Technology Provider of the Year by Asset Servicing Times.

"We are honored to receive this award from the Asset Servicing Times," said Saphyre Founder and CEO Gabino Roche, Jr. "It is a testament to the deep commitment the entire Saphyre team has to provide the market leading technology for streamlining pre-trade processes for a T-Zero world."

The recognition was presented to Saphyre at the Asset Servicing Times' Industry Excellence Awards in London on November 7th.

This latest award comes as Saphyre's patented interoperable AI platform has been recognized globally for its adoption by some of the world's largest financial institutions.

As asset managers, custodians and broker-dealers have had to adapt to new T+1 trade settlement mandates in 2024, Saphyre enables institutions to achieve Ready-To-Trade status first, while eliminating or streamlining post-trade processes to near real-time settlement.

Information about the Asset Servicing Times' Industry Excellence Awards can be found here.

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com

