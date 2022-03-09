Sapience Therapeutics Announces Multiple Poster Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

HARRISON, N.Y., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small protein therapeutics to address difficult-to-treat cancers, announced today that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation during the late-breaking research sessions at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Number: 8125

Title: Characterizing the PK/PD relationship of C/EBPβ antagonist peptide ST101 in a mouse orthotopic breast cancer model

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 2

Session Date and Time: 4/13/2022 9:00:00 AM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Poster Section 16

Abstract Number: 8148

Title: β-catenin antagonist peptide, ST316, attenuates Wnt-dependent oncogenic activity

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics 1

Session Date and Time: 4/11/2022 9:00:00 AM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Poster Section 16

Abstracts and full session details can be accessed through the AACR meeting planner: AACR Annual Meeting 2022 | April 8-13, 2022 | New Orleans

About ST101

ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 portion of an ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical study in patients with advanced unresectable and metastatic solid tumors (NCT04478279). This is an open-label, two-part, Phase 1-2 dose-finding study designed to determine the safety, tolerability, PK, PD, and proof-of-concept efficacy of ST101 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The study consists of two phases: a Phase 1 dose escalation/regimen exploration phase and a Phase 2 expansion phase. In the ongoing dose escalation study, ST101 has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with a RECIST 1.1-confirmed partial response (PR) in a patient with cutaneous melanoma and evidence of long-lasting stable disease in several additional patients. In the ongoing Phase 2 dose expansion part of the study, Sapience has initiated dosing in patients with GBM and metastatic cutaneous melanoma, and will soon commence dosing in patients with refractory, locally advanced or metastatic hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer and castrate-resistant prostate cancer. ST101 has been granted Fast Track designation for recurrent GBM and advanced cutaneous melanoma in patients who have disease progression on or after anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 therapy, as well as Orphan designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Commission for the treatment of glioma.

About ST316

ST316, a first-in-class β-catenin antagonist, is currently being evaluated in IND-enabling studies. β-catenin is a critical member of the canonical Wnt signaling pathway, a well-known development stage pathway that has been considered an "undruggable" cancer target, as small molecules have proven ineffective or toxic. Wnt/β-catenin signaling drives cancer initiation and contributes to tumor growth, angiogenesis and metastasis. ST316 exerts its activity through disruption of the BCL9/β-Catenin interaction to suppress transcription of Wnt target genes regulating proliferation, migration, invasion, and the metastatic potential of tumor cells.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small protein therapeutics for major unmet medical needs, particularly high mortality cancers. Sapience's approach holds potential to target intracellular interactions that are traditionally considered "undruggable targets". Its lead program, ST101, is a small protein antagonist of C/EBPβ that has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in Phase 1 with a confirmed partial response (PR). ST101 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 portion of an ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical study with potential applications in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements herein other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding future events that involve significant risks and uncertainties (including with respect to Sapience's preclinical and clinical development programs). These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, our ability to obtain additional funds, and meet applicable regulatory standards and receive required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Sapience does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

