Sapience Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer, today announced multiple presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting, being held November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, TX.

Presentation details are below:

ST101 Presentation Details (Oral Presentation and Poster):

Title: "ST101, an inhibitor of the transcription factor C/EBPß, promotes an immune-active tumor microenvironment in a window of opportunity (WoO) study of patients with glioblastoma (GBM)"

Abstract #: 991

Oral Presentation

Session Title: Biotech Breakthroughs – Solid Tumor IO at the Tipping Point

Date/Time: Friday, November 8, 2024, 1:45 pm – 3:20 pm CST

Session Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, Level 3 - Grand Ballroom B

Presenting Author: Jim Rotolo, Ph.D., SVP, Research & Translational Sciences, Sapience Therapeutics

Poster Presentation

Session: Poster Hall

Date/Time:

Friday, November 8, 2024 : 9:00 am – 7:00 pm CST

: – Saturday, November 9, 2024 : 9:00 am – 8:30 pm CST

Session Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, Level 1 - Exhibit Halls AB

ST316 Poster Presentation Details:

Title: "ST316, a peptide antagonist of ß-Catenin, depletes immunosuppressive myeloid cell populations and enhances anti-cancer immune responses in in vivo tumor models and in patients"

Abstract #: 1451

Session: Poster Hall

Date/Time:

Friday, November 8, 2024 , 9:00 am – 7:00 pm CST

, – Saturday, November 9, 2024 , 9:00 am – 8:30 pm CST

Session Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, Level 1 - Exhibit Halls AB

Presenting Author: Claudio Scuoppo, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Sapience Therapeutics

More information can be found on the SITC website.

About ST101

ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, has completed the main portion of a Phase 2 dose expansion study in recurrent GBM (rGBM) (NCT04478279). An ongoing window-of-opportunity sub-study is evaluating ST101 as a monotherapy in patients with rGBM and in combination with radiation and temozolomide in patients with newly diagnosed GBM (ndGBM), with patients receiving ST101 before and after surgical resection in both cohorts. ST101 has been granted Fast Track designation for rGBM from the U.S. FDA and orphan designations for glioma from the U.S. FDA and the European Commission.

About ST316

ST316 is a first-in-class peptide antagonist of the interaction between β-catenin and its co-activator, BCL9, a complex responsible for driving oncogene expression in multiple cancers where aberrant Wnt/β-catenin pathway signaling is observed. ST316 is being evaluated in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1-2 dose-escalation and expansion study (NCT05848739). The Phase 1 portion completed enrollment in July 2024. In the Phase 2 dose expansion, ST316 is being tested in colorectal cancer patients in combination with relevant standards of care and in multiple lines of treatment. Sapience is conducting the Phase 2 study across several sites in the United States.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer. With in-house discovery capabilities, Sapience has built a pipeline of therapeutic candidates called SPEARs™ (Stabilized Peptides Engineered Against Regulation) that disrupt intracellular protein-protein interactions, enabling targeting of transcription factors which have traditionally been considered undruggable, and can direct cargo to cell surface targets with their new class of molecule called SPARCs™ (Stabilized Peptides Against Receptors on Cancer), enabling delivery of payloads such as α-particles to cancer cells. Sapience is advancing its lead programs, ST316, a first-in-class antagonist of β-catenin, and ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, through Phase 1-2 clinical trials.

For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit https://sapiencetherapeutics.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

