Sapience Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation at the Upcoming 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting Featuring ST101 Phase 2 Results in GBM

-Presentation to include clinical efficacy and biomarker data-

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer, today announced that data from its Phase 2 study of ST101 will be presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 31-June 4, 2024, in Chicago, IL and online.

ST101 is a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, currently being evaluated in patients with recurrent and newly diagnosed GBM in the Phase 2 portion of an ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical study ( NCT04478279 ).

Presentation details:

Abstract Title: "Efficacy and biomarker analysis of phase 2 (P2) and window-of-opportunity (WoO) cohorts of patients with glioblastoma (GBM) treated with ST101, an inhibitor of the transcription factor C/EBPβ"

Abstract Number for Publication: 2011

Session Type and Title: Clinical Science Symposium – Advancing Trial Design: Illuminating Tumor Evolution in Central Nervous System Cancer

Date and Time: 6/1/2024, 3:00 PM-4:30 PM CDT

Presenting Author: Fabio M. Iwamoto, MD, Division of Neuro-Oncology, New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

More information can be found on the 2024 ASCO website . The presentation described here will be made available on the Sapience Therapeutics website following the conference.

About ST101

ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, is currently being evaluated in patients with newly diagnosed and recurrent GBM (ndGBM and rGBM) in the Phase 2 portion of an ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical study ( NCT04478279 ). In an ongoing window-of-opportunity sub-study, ST101 is being evaluated as a monotherapy in rGBM and in combination with radiation and temozolomide in ndGBM, with patients receiving ST101 before and after surgical resection. ST101 has been granted Fast Track designation for rGBM from the U.S. FDA and orphan designations for glioma from the U.S. FDA and the European Commission.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer. With in-house discovery capabilities, Sapience has built a pipeline of therapeutic candidates called SPEARs™ (Stabilized Peptides Engineered Against Regulation) that disrupt intracellular protein-protein interactions, enabling targeting of transcription factors which have traditionally been considered undruggable. Sapience is advancing its lead programs, ST316, a first-in-class antagonist of β-catenin, and ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, through Phase 1-2 clinical trials.

For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com and engage with us on LinkedIn .

Media and Investor Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

(858) 366-3243

[email protected]

SOURCE Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.