Sapience Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation with New Clinical Data for ST101 in GBM at the 2023 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer, today announced that data from the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 1-2 study of ST101 will be presented at the 2023 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting, taking place November 15-19, 2023, in Vancouver, Canada.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: "Neoadjuvant treatment with monotherapy ST101, C/EBPβ antagonist, triggers necrosis as a pathological response in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients. Tissue-based analysis from a surgical window of opportunity clinical trial."
Poster Number: CTNI-44
Date and Time:  Friday, November 17, 2023, 7:30 pm9:30 pm PT
Presenter: Fabio M. Iwamoto, Division of Neuro-Oncology, New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

More information can be found on the 2023 SNO website.

About ST101

ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 portion of an ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical study in patients with advanced unresectable and metastatic solid tumors (NCT04478279). In the ongoing Phase 2 dose expansion part of the study, ST101 has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in recurrent GBM (rGBM) with a mRANO-confirmed partial response and long-lasting stable disease in several additional patients. In the ongoing neo-adjuvant GBM sub-study, ST101 is being evaluated as a monotherapy in rGBM and in combination with radiation and temozolomide in newly diagnosed GBM (ndGBM).

ST101 has been granted Fast Track designation for rGBM from the U.S. FDA and orphan designations for glioma from the U.S. FDA and the European Commission.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer. With in-house discovery capabilities, Sapience has built a pipeline of therapeutic candidates called SPEARs™ (Stabilized Peptides Engineered Against Regulation) that disrupt intracellular protein-protein interactions, enabling targeting of transcription factors which have traditionally been considered undruggable. Sapience is advancing its lead programs, ST316, a first-in-class antagonist of β-catenin, and ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, through Phase 1-2 clinical trials. 

For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements herein other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding future events that involve significant risks and uncertainties (including with respect to Sapience's preclinical and clinical development programs). These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, our ability to obtain additional funds, and meet applicable regulatory standards and receive required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Sapience does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

