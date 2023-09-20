Sapience Therapeutics Announces Presentation of ST101 Clinical Data at the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer, today announced that an abstract on ST101 has been accepted for a poster presentation at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 11-15, 2023 in Boston, MA. 

ST101 is a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ that has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in advanced solid tumors.  ST101 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 portion of an ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical study in patients with advanced unresectable and metastatic solid tumors (NCT04478279). The poster to be presented will summarize clinical data from ST101's recurrent Glioblastoma (rGBM) Phase 2 expansion cohort of 30 patients.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: "Clinical and Biological Activity of ST101, a Peptide Antagonist of C/EBPβ, in Recurrent Glioblastoma (rGBM) Patients. Results From the rGBM Cohort of a Multi-Cohort Phase 2 Study."
Poster Number: B038
Session Title: Poster Session B
Date/Time: Friday, October 13, 2023, 12:30 pm-4:00 pm
Session location: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer.  Sapience's in-house discovery platform enables the rational design of novel peptides with optimized properties for clinical development. Leveraging our discovery capabilities, Sapience has built a pipeline of therapeutic candidates called SPEARs (Stabilized Peptides Engineered Against Regulation) that disrupt intracellular protein-protein interactions, enabling targeting of transcription factors which have traditionally been considered undruggable. Sapience is advancing its lead programs, ST316, a first-in-class antagonist of β-catenin, and ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, through Phase 1-2 clinical trials. 

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements herein other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding future events that involve significant risks and uncertainties (including with respect to Sapience's preclinical and clinical development programs). These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, our ability to obtain additional funds, and meet applicable regulatory standards and receive required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Sapience does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

