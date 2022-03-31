Sapience Therapeutics Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Gina Capiaux, Ph.D. as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

HARRISON, N.Y., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address difficult-to-treat cancers, announced today the appointment of Gina Capiaux, Ph.D. as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.

"Gina is an industry veteran who brings more than twenty-five years of regulatory and drug development experience to Sapience, including a proven track record of more than thirty successful IND/CTA applications, six NDA/BLA approvals, and several expedited program designations and approvals worldwide," said Dr. Barry Kappel, CEO and President of Sapience. "The breadth and depth of Gina's experience is perfectly suited to help guide our regulatory strategy for our pipeline of peptide therapeutics, including our lead program ST101 through Phase 2, for multiple high mortality cancers."

Dr. Capiaux has a long-standing career in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, holding several senior level positions at notable companies. Dr. Capiaux joined Sapience from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, where she served as a Senior Director and led multiple programs for rare genetic disorders including the enzyme replacement therapy Mepsevii™ for mucopolysaccharidosis 7 (MPS 7) and Dojolvi® for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD). Previously, she held positions of increasing responsibility at BioMarin Pharmaceutical, where she led the program for Vimizim® for (MPS 4A) and various other small molecule and biologic programs. Dr. Capiaux holds a B.A. in biochemistry from California State University Fresno and a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Dr. Capiaux added, "The potential of Sapience's approach to target undruggable intracellular interactions is immense, and I am thrilled to join the leadership team and help deliver its potentially life-changing pipeline to patients with cancer."

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide therapeutics for major unmet medical needs, particularly high mortality cancers. Sapience's approach holds potential to target intracellular interactions that are traditionally considered "undruggable targets". Its lead program, ST101, is a peptide antagonist of C/EBPβ that has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in Phase 1 with a confirmed partial response (PR). ST101 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 portion of an ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical study with potential applications in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com and engage with us on LinkedIn .

