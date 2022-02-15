Sapience Therapeutics Strengthens Executive Team with Appointments of Marisa Frackman as Chief Financial Officer and Seth I. Rubin as General Counsel

HARRISON, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small protein therapeutics to address difficult-to-treat cancers, announced today the appointments of Marisa Frackman as Chief Financial Officer and Seth I. Rubin as General Counsel.

"We are excited to welcome Marisa and Seth to our leadership team, as they bring decades of capital markets, legal and transactional expertise in the life sciences sector to Sapience," said Dr. Barry Kappel, CEO and President of Sapience. "Their contributions will be critical as we advance our lead program, ST101, through Phase 2, progress our preclinical pipeline toward the clinic, and expand the capabilities of our discovery engine to address high mortality cancers."

Ms. Frackman commented, "Sapience's approach to treating cancer with new molecules that disrupt protein-protein interactions within cancer cells is truly unique. The company's strong leadership team, powerful platform technologies and commitment to transforming patient lives make this an opportunity that I find both personally and professionally compelling. I am thrilled to join Sapience at this pivotal moment in the company's history."

"I have long admired the team's focus and vision of developing novel therapies against undruggable targets for difficult-to-treat cancers," added Mr. Rubin. "I look forward to contributing to Sapience's bright future as we continue to build a leading oncology company."

New Appointment Bios

Marisa Frackman, Chief Financial Officer, brings almost two decades of financial expertise to Sapience. She joins the Company from ICR Westwicke, where she served as Managing Director in the firm's Healthcare Capital Markets Advisory practice since May 2019. Ms. Frackman joined ICR Westwicke from Wells Fargo Securities where she held senior positions of increasing responsibility since 2005, mostly recently as Director of Healthcare Equity Capital Markets. Ms. Frackman began her Wall Street career in the Healthcare Investment Banking group at Deutsche Bank Securities. Ms. Frackman graduated cum laude from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

Seth I. Rubin, J.D., General Counsel, brings over 25 years of experience in corporate and securities law to Sapience. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Rubin served as a partner at Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, working with private and public companies in a wide range of matters including mergers and acquisitions, strategic joint ventures, corporate finance, public and private financings, licensing, technology, clinical trial agreements and SEC compliance. During his tenure at Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, Mr. Rubin provided a broad range of advice to early stage, late stage, and growth companies, including structuring financing for acquisitions, working capital, expansion, and exit strategies. Mr. Rubin received his Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and his Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from Hobart College. Mr. Rubin is admitted to practice law in the State of New York.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small protein therapeutics for major unmet medical needs, particularly high mortality cancers. Sapience's approach holds potential to target intracellular interactions that are traditionally considered "undruggable targets". Its lead program, ST101, is a small protein antagonist of C/EBPβ that has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in Phase 1 with a confirmed partial response (PR). ST101 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 portion of an ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical study with potential applications in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com and engage with us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements herein other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding future events that involve significant risks and uncertainties (including with respect to Sapience's preclinical and clinical development programs). These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, risks related to Sapience's product development objectives, and our ability to obtain additional funds, meet applicable regulatory standards, and receive required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Sapience does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

