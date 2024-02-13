Sapience Therapeutics to Present at the 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer, today announced that management will present at the 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held on February 26-27, 2024, in New York, NY.

Sapience CEO and President, Dr. Barry Kappel, will present a company overview on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

More information can be found on the BIO CEO & Investor Conference website.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer. With in-house discovery capabilities, Sapience has built a pipeline of therapeutic candidates called SPEARs (Stabilized Peptides Engineered Against Regulation) that disrupt intracellular protein-protein interactions, enabling targeting of transcription factors which have traditionally been considered undruggable. Sapience is advancing its lead programs, ST316, a first-in-class antagonist of β-catenin, and ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, through Phase 1-2 clinical trials.

For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts
Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.:
Barry Kappel, Ph.D., M.B.A.
President and Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

Media and Investor Contact:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
(858) 366-3243
[email protected]

