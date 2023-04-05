Sapience Therapeutics to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

HARRISON, N.Y., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer, announced today that management will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference being held April 17-20, 2023.

Sapience CEO and President, Dr. Barry Kappel, will present a company overview on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 11:00 am ET. Company management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer. Its pipeline of SPEARs™ (Stabilized Peptides Engineered Against Regulation) disrupt intracellular protein-protein interactions, enabling targeting of transcription factors which have traditionally been considered undruggable. Sapience's lead program, ST101, is a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ that has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in multiple indications. Sapience has received IND clearance to proceed with its second program, ST316, a first-in-class antagonist of β-catenin, and expects to begin dosing patients in mid-2023. For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com and engage with us on LinkedIn .

Contacts

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.

Barry Kappel, Ph.D., M.B.A.

President and Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Media and Investor Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

(858) 366-3243

[email protected]

SOURCE Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.