Sapience Therapeutics to Present Multiple Posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

-Sapience to present data across its pipeline, including non-clinical immunotherapy results on ST316 and ST101 and preclinical results on its novel AP-1 complex antagonist

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer, today announced three poster presentations at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

Sapience will present non-clinical immunotherapy results at AACR from both of its clinical programs, ST316, a first-in-class antagonist of β-catenin, and ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ. Sapience will also present first disclosure of pre-clinical data describing its first-in-class AP-1 complex antagonist targeting the interaction of cJun with Fra1.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: "ST316, a clinical peptide antagonist of beta-catenin, induces anti-tumor immune responses by multiple mechanisms of action"

Session Title: Inflammation in Tumor Initiation and Progression

Location: Poster Section 4

Abstract Number: 5332

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Title: "ST101, a clinical CEBPβ antagonist peptide, promotes an immune-active tumor microenvironment by multiple cellular mechanisms"

Session Title: The Tumor Microenvironment as a Drug Target

Location: Poster Section 13

Abstract Number: 2909

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Title: "JunAP, a peptide antagonist against the activator protein 1 transcription factor complex, demonstrates cancer cell cytotoxicity and reduced invasion in vitro and tumor regression in vivo in TNBC models"

Session Title: Oncogenic Transcription Factors

Location: Poster Section 18

Abstract Number: 3051

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM

More information can be found on the 2024 AACR website.

About ST316

ST316 is a first-in-class peptide antagonist of the interaction between β-catenin and its co-activator, BCL9, a complex that drives oncogene expression in multiple cancers where aberrant Wnt/β-catenin pathway signaling is observed. ST316-101 ( NCT05848739 ) is a first-in-human, open-label, Phase 1-2 dose-escalation and expansion study designed to determine the safety, tolerability, PK, PD and early efficacy of ST316. The Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1-2 study is enrolling and dosing patients with select advanced solid tumors that are known to harbor abnormalities of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. The Company expects to complete the Phase 1 portion of the study in the first half of 2024. Following completion of the study's Phase 1 portion, the recommended dose will advance to the Phase 2 dose expansion portion of the study in colorectal cancer patients.

About ST101

ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 portion of an ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical study in patients with recurrent GBM (rGBM) ( NCT04478279 ). In an ongoing window-of-opportunity sub-study, ST101 is being evaluated as a monotherapy in rGBM and in combination with radiation and temozolomide in newly diagnosed GBM, with patients receiving ST101 before and after surgical resection. ST101 has been granted Fast Track designation for rGBM from the U.S. FDA and orphan designations for glioma from the U.S. FDA and the European Commission.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer. With in-house discovery capabilities, Sapience has built a pipeline of therapeutic candidates called SPEARs™ (Stabilized Peptides Engineered Against Regulation) that disrupt intracellular protein-protein interactions, enabling targeting of transcription factors which have traditionally been considered undruggable. Sapience is advancing its lead programs, ST316, a first-in-class antagonist of β-catenin, and ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, through Phase 1-2 clinical trials.

For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com and engage with us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements herein other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding future events that involve significant risks and uncertainties (including with respect to Sapience's preclinical and clinical development programs). These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, our ability to obtain additional funds, and meet applicable regulatory standards and receive required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Sapience does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media and Investor Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

(858) 366-3243

[email protected]

SOURCE Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.