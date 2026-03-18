Sapience Therapeutics to Present Multiple Posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer, today announced three poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17-22, 2026, in San Diego, California. Sapience will present clinical and non-clinical results from ST316, a first-in-class antagonist of β-catenin, as well as results from its preclinical Fra1 antagonist peptide (FraAP) program, a first-in-class antagonist of the activator protein 1 (AP-1) complex.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: "ST316, a first in class β-catenin antagonist, demonstrates safety and efficacy in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC)"

Session Title: Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials

Location: Poster Section 52, Poster Board Number 20

Abstract Number: CT156

Date and Time: Monday, April 20, 2026, 2:00PM – 5:00PM PST

Title: "Antagonism of β-catenin/BCL9 interaction suppresses polymorphonuclear myeloid-derived suppressor cell generation and maintenance"

Session Title: Oncogenic Pathways and Cancer Immunity

Location: Poster Section 7, Poster Board Number 5

Abstract Number: 5562

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 2:00PM – 5:00PM PST

Title: "Targeted antagonism of the activator protein 1 transcription factor complex results in potent anti-tumor activity in HNSCC models"

Session Title: Oncogenic Transcription Factors and Cancer Programs

Location: Poster Section 24, Poster Board Number 17

Abstract Number: 4767

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 9:00AM – 12:00PM PST

More information can be found on the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 website.

About ST316

ST316 is a first-in-class antagonist of the interaction between β-catenin and its co-activator, BCL9, a complex responsible for driving oncogene expression and immune exclusion in multiple cancers where aberrant Wnt/β-catenin pathway signaling is observed. Aberrant activation of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway is a critical driver of tumor progression and immune evasion in tumors including colorectal cancer (CRC). Targeting this pathway is challenging for multiple reasons including its role in normal tissue physiology. BCL9 is a co-activator essential for oncogenic β-catenin activity, but not its physiologic functions, highlighting the β-catenin/BCL9 interaction as a therapeutic target. ST316 was designed to selectively disrupt the β-catenin and BCL9/9L interaction, resulting in disruption of oncogenic Wnt/β-catenin transcriptional activity and potent antitumor activity, with no negative impact on intestinal or bone physiology.

ST316-101 (NCT05848739) is a first-in-human, open-label, Phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion study designed to determine the safety, tolerability, PK, PD and early efficacy of ST316. The Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the study tested various dose levels of ST316 in patients with selected advanced solid tumors that are known to harbor abnormalities of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway, including colorectal cancer (CRC). ST316 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 portion of the study in CRC patients in combination with relevant standards of care and in multiple lines of treatment. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to ST316 for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP).

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer. With in-house discovery capabilities, Sapience has built a pipeline of therapeutic candidates called SPEARs™ (Stabilized Peptides Engineered Against Regulation) that disrupt intracellular protein-protein interactions, enabling targeting of transcription factors which have traditionally been considered undruggable. Sapience can also direct cargo to cell surface targets with their new class of molecule called SPARCs™ (Stabilized Peptides Against Receptors on Cancer), enabling delivery of radioisotope payloads such as α-particles to cancer cells. Sapience is advancing its lead programs, ST316, a first-in-class antagonist of β-catenin, and lucicebtide (formerly known as ST101), a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, through Phase 2 clinical trials.

For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit https://sapiencetherapeutics.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.