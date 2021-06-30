Sapiens' Enhanced Digital Solution Empowers Business Users, Accelerates Time to Market and Reduces Costs

HOLON, Israel, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the availability of two additional cloud-native components of its DigitalSuite, a dynamic, digital engagement and enablement platform that helps insurers accelerate their digital transformation: Sapiens Journey & Form Composer. Created and designed exclusively for the insurance market by some of the industry's leading digital experts, Sapiens Journey & Form Composer can be implemented stand-alone, or as part of a full digital enablement program.

Sapiens Journey & Form Composers empower business users to introduce and manage existing journeys and workflows, or plan and create new ones, without having to write code. Simple drag and drop, low-code functionality and a library of widgets and components help insurers accelerate time to market and reduce costs without having to rely on IT resources. The modules are highly intuitive, visual, clear and easy to publish.

"Sapiens provides insurers the tools and capabilities to better serve customers and agents, so they can be more self-sufficient. No matter how quickly the landscape evolves, we enable insurers to improve their journey – unshackled from IT dependencies – in order to react to advancements in innovation," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO. "We are very proud to lead the journey for our customers."

Sapiens Journey Composer enables insurers to digitize their current journeys to enhance every step of the insurance lifecycle for customers and internal users. Sapiens Form Composer digitizes paperwork and forms, enabling insurers to convert traditional PDFs into new digital formats, quickly transforming journeys. Together they can enhance current customer journeys but also create new journeys in new sectors or for new lines of insurance. The modules provide insurers with the tools to configure and deploy new products faster, easily add data sources and remove costly IT resources to truly own the process of intuitive journey management and creation.

Sapiens DigitalSuite's modular, cloud-native components can be integrated with insurers' existing technology landscape to create new, digitally native journeys, to redefine the customer experience by utilizing new technologies, or to cater to new lines of business. Sapiens DigitalSuite enables a quick entrance into new markets, with open architecture and seamless integration through advanced APIs, the insight of data-driven business processes and the agility of a cloud-native environment.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. Sapiens offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to more than 600 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core systems, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com

