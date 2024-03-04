Sapiens Expands Presence in Canadian Market to Accelerate Growth for Canadian Insurers

By bolstering workforce and expertise in Canada, Sapiens fosters continued growth and innovation for regional customers

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today its strategic expansion in the Canadian market, marking a significant milestone in Sapiens' growth trajectory. With an increased focus on delivering advanced solutions and superior customer service in Canada, Sapiens will strengthen support for existing Canadian customers and expand its reach to new prospects seeking industry-leading SaaS solutions and services across life, property and casualty, and workers' compensation markets.

Sapiens has been successfully serving leading Canadian insurers for more than 15 years. Sapiens' strategic decision to expand its Canadian presence even further comes amidst a surge in regional customers, including Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board (WCB). Other longtime Sapiens' customers include Canada's largest insurance mutual, Beneva; and ivari, a leading individual life insurer.

To ensure seamless expansion and meet the evolving needs of customers, Sapiens intends to increase its workforce in its Ontario offices by onboarding seasoned industry professionals with global domain expertise and technical proficiency. This enhances Sapiens' capability to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions and unparalleled support to even more Canadian clients to drive growth in a competitive market and build a strong regional ecosystem.

The expansion in Canada builds upon Sapiens' proven track record of delivering industry-leading solutions, as evidenced by its partnership with WCB. Sapiens CoreSuite for Workers Compensation, Sapiens DigitalSuite, and Sapiens Intelligence will transform WCB's core systems, streamline service delivery and enhance operational efficiency. A number of life carriers in Canada are utilizing Sapiens' digital life solutions, including ApplicationPro, IllustrationPro, UnderwritingPro, and CoreSuite for Life & Annuities to enhance their operational efficiency and improve the overall customer and agent experience.

"With Sapiens' strong and growing presence in Canada, their expertise and innovative solutions will enable us to meet the evolving needs of our customers, now and in the future," said Phillip Germain, WCB's CEO. "Sapiens provides an optimized, integrated platform, coupled with the right people and a proven track record in successful implementations and ongoing support."

"Sapiens is proud of its strong local foothold and rapidly growing presence in Canada. We are excited to embark on this new chapter of increased expansion and opportunity. With our expanded footprint and augmented capabilities, Sapiens is poised for continued growth and success in the Canadian market," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens President & CEO. "We are steadfast in our commitment to deliver the broadest platform of global best practices and enable outcomes that improve the long-term financial health of our Canadian clients. Sapiens is well-positioned to drive positive change and empower even more insurers across Canada to thrive in an increasingly dynamic and competitive landscape."

