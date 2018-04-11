Sapiens Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry with a growing presence in the financial services sector, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY and TASE: FORT), announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Sapiens' audited financial statements, can be accessed at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company's investor relations website at http://www.sapiens.com/investors/results-and-reports/annual/. The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Communications, at (201) 250-9414 or yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com .

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a growing presence in the financial services sector. We offer integrated core software solutions and business services, and a full digital suite for the property and casualty/general insurance; life, pension and annuities; and reinsurance markets. Sapiens also services the workers' compensation and financial and compliance markets.

Our portfolio includes policy administration, billing and claims; underwriting, illustration and electronic application; reinsurance and decision management software. Sapiens' digital platform features customer and agent portals, and a business intelligence platform. With a 30-year track record of delivering to more than 400 organizations, Sapiens' team of over 2,500 operates through our fully-owned subsidiaries in North America, the United Kingdom, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information: http://www.sapiens.com.

