Sapiens Partners with Hi Marley to Modernize the Claims Experience with AI-Enabled SMS Communication

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and Hi Marley, creators of the only insurance-focused collaboration platform powered by SMS, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership to streamline communication and collaboration throughout the claims process.

The Hi Marley cloud-based integration with Sapiens CoreSuite helps carriers continually improve adjuster efficiency and modernize the claims experience while leveraging investments in their core claims management system. Hi Marley enables real-time two-way text messaging within CoreSuite, so adjusters and policyholders can enjoy more delightful and effective communication.

This robust integration allows adjusters on the Sapiens CoreSuite platform to:

Cut down on administrative actions between systems with single-click Hi Marley case creation from CoreSuite and auto-assignment of adjusters to Hi Marley cases based on associated claim owners in Sapiens.

Ensure adherence to compliance standards with opt-in status and Hi Marley mobile verification highlighted in CoreSuite.

Improve adjuster response times and eliminate phone tag through automated Hi Marley messages triggered by specific actions in Sapiens during the claim process.

Enhance internal collaboration with real-time Hi Marley messages grouped by case and date in the CoreSuite notes section.

Record all aspects of the Hi Marley conversation in CoreSuite, including auto-downloaded media files and uploaded PDF transcript upon synchronized claim closure for maximum audit transparency.

Beyond texting, the integration enables carriers to easily collaborate while providing more visibility and transparency to the team. The result is increased workflow efficiencies that improve claims cycle times, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction.

"Hi Marley is proud to bring innovative, secure and compliant communication, collaboration and coaching options to Sapiens customers," said Jay Guden, SVP of Business Operations at Hi Marley. "This partnership will enable Sapiens customers to provide their policyholders with more flexibility and options for how they communicate, improving the customer experience during times that are often stressful."

"Digital communication is a must-have for carriers to keep pace with customer needs," said Amanda Ingram, Alliances & Ecosystem Manager at Sapiens. "Hi Marley is built for insurance by teams who know the industry inside and out. This partnership allows joint customers to easily access Hi Marley within CoreSuite without investing in expensive and time-intensive integration projects."

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the intelligent communication and collaboration platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley's industry-leading analytics deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise – fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley is empowering the world's leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

