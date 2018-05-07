Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Revenue totaled $71.0 million an increase of 25.6% compared to last year.

Non-GAAP revenue increased 25.7% from the same period in the prior year to $71.1 million .

an increase of 25.6% compared to last year. Non-GAAP revenue increased 25.7% from the same period in the prior year to . Operating income totaled $4.7 million , up from ($1.6) million last year. Non-GAAP operating income totaled $8.9 million , up from $1.7 million the same period in the prior year.

, up from last year. Non-GAAP operating income totaled , up from the same period in the prior year. Operating margin of 6.6%, compared to negative margin last year. Non-GAAP operating margin of 12.5%, compared to 3.0% last year.

Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders totaled $2.8 million . Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders totaled $6.3 million , compared to $1.2 in the same period last year.

. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders totaled , compared to in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share of $0.06 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $0.02 in the same period in the prior year.

. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of per diluted share, compared to in the same period in the prior year. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $61.7 million .

"In the first quarter we advanced the execution of our long-term strategy to be a leading provider of insurance software solutions and services around the globe. Last year we improved our competitive position through both organic product and solution development, and acquisitions in focused growth markets, particularly in Europe and North America. Now that we are fully integrated, we are realizing deal synergies, and maximizing our acquired talent. We are well positioned to help our customers capitalize on current and future insurance trends, namely digitalization, data analytics, and legacy transformation," said Roni Al-Dor, president and CEO, Sapiens.

"Revenues were above the high end of our guidance range in the first quarter, and we improved profitability year-over-year. The first quarter Non-GAAP operating margin of 12.5% was above our guidance of 10%," concluded Roni Al-Dor. "We remain on track to improve operating margins throughout 2018 and reiterate our 2018 Non-GAAP operating margin guidance of 12% to 13% with revenue in the range of $280-$285 million (on a non-GAAP basis)."

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 7, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-407-2553; International: +972-3-918-0610; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: http://www.sapiens.com/investors/presentations-and-webcast/

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until May 15, 2018, as follows:

North America: 1-888-782-4291; International: +972-3-925-5918

A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Sapiens website, for three months at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, loss on sales of Marketable Securities and tax adjustment regarding non-GAAP adjustments, as well as the impact of one-time adjustment to our deferred taxes as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Job act 2017.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation is a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a 30-year track record of delivering to more than 400 organizations. The company offers software platforms, solutions and services, including a full digital suite, to satisfy the needs of property and casualty/general insurers, and life, pension and annuity providers. Sapiens also services the reinsurance, workers' compensation, financial and compliance, and decision management markets.

The company's portfolio includes policy administration, billing and claims, underwriting, illustration and electronic application. The digital suite features customer and agent portals, and a business intelligence platform. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement.

These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, as well as certain additional risks that we face, please refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 3 of Part III of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended





March 31,





2018

2017





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











Revenue

70,995

56,534 Cost of revenue

43,967

37,388











Gross profit

27,028

19,146











Operating expenses:









Research and development, net

9,147

6,195

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

13,184

14,588 Total operating expenses

22,331

20,783











Operating income (loss)

4,697

(1,637)











Financial expense, net

838

438 Taxes and other expenses, net

1,031

167











Net income (loss)

2,828

(2,242)











Attributed to non-controlling interest

(8)

(30)











Net income (loss) attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

2,836

(2,212) Basic earnings (loss) per share

0.06

(0.05)











Diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.06

(0.05)











Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

49,773

49,047









Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

50,070

49,047

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended





March 31,





2018

2017





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











Revenue

71,085

56,534 Cost of revenue

40,801

36,064











Gross profit

30,284

20,470











Operating expenses:









Research and development, net

10,324

7,260

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

11,097

11,512 Total operating expenses

21,421

18,772











Operating income

8,863

1,698











Financial expense, net

838

208 Taxes and other expenses

1,726

336











Net income

6,299

1,154











Attributable to non-controlling interest

(8)

(30)











Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

6,307

1,184























Basic earnings per share

0.13

0.02











Diluted earnings per share

0.13

0.02





















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

49,773

49,047









Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

50,070

49,998

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended



March 31,



2018

2017



(unaudited)

(unaudited)









GAAP revenue

70,995

56,534 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

90

- Non-GAAP revenue

71,085

56,534



















GAAP gross profit

27,028

19,146 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

90

- Amortization of capitalized software

1,255

1,021 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,911

303 Non-GAAP gross profit

30,284

20,470









GAAP operating income (loss)

4,697

(1,637) Gross profit adjustments

3,256

1,324 Capitalization of software development

(1,177)

(1,065) Amortization of other intangible assets

922

951 Stock-based compensation

587

455 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs

578

1,670 Non-GAAP operating income

8,863

1,698









GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

2,836

(2,212) Operating income adjustments

4,166

3,335 Loss on sales of Marketable Securities

-

230 Tax and other

(695)

(169) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

6,307

1,184





Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Three months ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)











Revenues 71,085 100%

56,534 100% Gross profit 30,284 42.6%

20,470 36.2% Operating income 8,863 12.5%

1,698 3.0% Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders 6,307 8.9%

1,184 2.1% Adjusted EBITDA 9,945 14.0%

2,574 4.6%











Basic earnings per share 0.13



0.02

Diluted earnings per share 0.13



0.02







Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands



Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q3 2017

Q2 2017

Q1 2017



















North America 31,035

31,580

32,780

28,544

19,465 Europe 34,479

29,789

28,984

31,418

30,735 Asia Pacific 3,439

3,817

5,750

3,912

4,580 South Africa 2,132

7,262

6,340

5,293

1,754



















Total 71,085

72,448

73,854

69,167

56,534





Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended



March 31,



2018

2017



(unaudited)

(unaudited)









GAAP operating income (loss)

4,697

(1,637)









Non-GAAP adjustments :







Valuation adjustment on acquired

deferred revenue

90

- Amortization of capitalized software

1,255

1,021 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,833

1,254 Capitalization of software development

(1,177)

(1,065) Stock-based compensation

587

455 Compensation related to acquisition and

acquisition-related costs

578

1,670









Non-GAAP operating income

8,863

1,698









Depreciation

1,082

876









Adjusted EBITDA

9,945

2,574

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands







March 31,

December 31,





2018

2017





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS



















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

61,749

71,467

Trade receivables, net

53,346

53,226

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,534

6,280













Total current assets

122,629

130,973











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

10,163

10,695

Severance pay fund

4,559

4,547

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

242,062

223,729

Other long-term assets

4,514

3,675













Total long-term assets

261,298

242,646











TOTAL ASSETS

383,927

373,619











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

5,656

7,044

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

9,898

-

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

48,144

46,612

Deferred revenue

20,228

16,513













Total current liabilities

83,926

70,169











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

68,427

78,281

Deferred tax liabilities

10,948

9,171

Other long-term liabilities

7,850

8,271

Accrued severance pay

5,633

5,500













Total long-term liabilities

92,858

101,223























REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

1,353

1,353











EQUITY

205,790

200,874











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

383,927

373,619





SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands



For the three months ended March 31,

2018 2017

(unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income (loss) 2,828 (2,242) Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 5,170 3,151 Amortization of premium, accrued interest and

loss on sales of marketable securities - 509 Stock-based compensation related to options issued

to employees 588 455





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of

amount acquired:



Trade receivables 1,664 (10,510) Deferred tax assets (1,163) (1,009) Other operating assets (1,000) 681 Trade payables (3,013) (771) Other operating liabilities (1,138) 908 Deferred revenues 4,729 1,556 Severance pay 127 (49)





Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,792 (7,321)





Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment (477) (580) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities - 35,369 Payments for business acquisition, net of cash

acquired (17,893) (94,111) Capitalized software development costs (1,177) (1,065)





Net cash used in investing activities (19,547) (60,387)





Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 10 110 Loan received, net of repayment of loan (18) 39,987 Dividend to non-controlling interest (47) -





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (55) 40,097





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,092 1,818





Increase in cash and cash equivalents (9,718) (25,793) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 71,467 60,908





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 61,749 35,115

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2018, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures that it issued in September 2017, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity equal to $206 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) bellow 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to 7.45%.

Investors and Media Contact

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah

Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Communications

Sapiens International

U.S. Mobile: +1 201-250-9414

Mobile: +972 54-9099039

Email: yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapiens-reports-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300643443.html

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sapiens.com

