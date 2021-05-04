Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Summary Results for First Quarter 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)















GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % Change Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % Change Revenue $109.6 $90.5 21.1% $110.2 $90.5 21.7% Gross Profit $44.3 $36.3 22.0% $49.2 $39.8 23.7% Gross Margin 40.4% 40.1% 30 bps 44.7% 44.0% 70 bps Operating Income $12.4 $10.3 20.3% $19.0 $14.6 30.0 % Operating Margin 11.3% 11.4% (10) bps 17.2% 16.1% 110 bps Net Income (*) $9.8 $6.8 44.2% $14.9 $10.4 43.2% Diluted EPS $0.18 $0.13 38.5% $0.27 $0.20 35.0%

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders.

"Our revenue growth in the first quarter validates our strategy of building global diversity with a broad business portfolio, which provides the foundation for Sapiens' performance and growth. Solid execution in the first quarter delivered 22% non-GAAP revenue growth, with non-GAAP revenues reaching a record $110 million and non-GAAP operating margin increasing to 17.2% from 16.1%. Our growth in the first quarter originated primarily from Europe and Rest-of-the-World. Operating a global company across multiple insurance markets and deploying a diversified product offering allows us to balance our growth, resources, investments, and risks across regions and markets. With a strategic focus and the increasing global market demand for digital insurance solutions and transformations, Sapiens is well positioned for continued financial performance," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO.

"We are increasing our 2021 revenue guidance to a range of $459 to $464 million from our prior range of $457 to $463 million. We are also updating our operating profit margin guidance, due to our plan initiated this quarter to manage our growth and investment in delivery capabilities in the North American P&C CoreSuite business, and following the recent spike in COVID-19 in India, which will increase our labor costs in the short term. As a result of these two factors, operating margin in 2021 is expected to be in the range of 17.0% to 17.4%, compared to the previous range of 17.7% to 18.0%. I would like to highlight that Sapiens remains committed to increasing its profitability and margins, as we have done year after year."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to more than 600 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein and therein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, which may last longer than expected and materially adversely affect our results of operations; the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus outbreak, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company.

While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)













Three months ended





March 31,





2021

2020





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











Revenue

109,592

90,534 Cost of revenue

65,336

54,270











Gross profit

44,256

36,264











Operating expenses:









Research and development, net

13,088

10,526

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

18,803

15,460 Total operating expenses

31,891

25,986











Operating income

12,365

10,278











Financial and other expenses, net

515

1,487 Taxes on income

1,948

1,901











Net income

9,902

6,890











Attributed to non-controlling interest

67

70











Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

9,835

6,820 Basic earnings per share

0.18

0.14











Diluted earnings per share

0.18

0.13











Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

54,689

50,175









Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

55,567

51,083

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)















Three months ended





March 31,





2021

2020





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











Revenue

110,222

90,534 Cost of revenue

60,993

50,743











Gross profit

49,229

39,791











Operating expenses:









Research and development, net

14,720

11,963

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

15,509

13,214 Total operating expenses

30,229

25,177











Operating income

19,000

14,614











Financial and other expenses, net

515

1,487 Taxes on income

3,510

2,645











Net income

14,975

10,482











Attributable to non-controlling interest

67

70











Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

14,908

10,412























Basic earnings per share

0.27

0.21











Diluted earnings per share

0.27

0.20





















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

54,689

50,175









Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

55,567

51,083

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)























Three months ended



March 31,



2021

2020



(unaudited)

(unaudited)









GAAP revenue

109,592

90,534 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

630

- Non-GAAP revenue

110,222

90,534



















GAAP gross profit

44,256

36,264 Revenue adjustment

630

- Amortization of capitalized software

1,784

1,496 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,559

2,031 Non-GAAP gross profit

49,229

39,791









GAAP operating income

12,365

10,278 Gross profit adjustments

4,973

3,527 Capitalization of software development

(1,632)

(1,437) Amortization of other intangible assets

1,366

589 Stock-based compensation

1,399

622 Acquisition-related costs *)

529

1,035 Non-GAAP operating income

19,000

14,614









GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

9,835

6,820 Operating income adjustments

6,635

4,336 Taxes on income

(1,562)

(744) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

14,908

10,412

(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





















Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020



















Revenues 110,222

102,936

97,968

93,063

90,534 Gross profit 49,229

47,044

44,206

41,900

39,791 Operating income 19,000

18,666

17,859

16,783

14,614 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 14,908

14,461

13,746

13,340

10,412 Adjusted EBITDA 20,120

20,032

19,010

17,854

15,724



















Basic earnings per share 0.27

0.27

0.27

0.27

0.21 Diluted earnings per share 0.27

0.27

0.27

0.26

0.20





















Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands





















Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020



















North America 44,754

47,303

49,979

46,610

44,567 Europe 57,642

49,225

42,394

41,030

40,232 Rest of the world 7,826

6,408

5,595

5,423

5,735



















Total 110,222

102,936

97,968

93,063

90,534







































Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands



Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020



















Cash-flow from operating activities 11,755

21,030

16,705

14,761

5,759 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,632)

(1,604)

(1,506)

(1,251)

(1,437) Capital expenditures (821)

(725)

(963)

(393)

(552) Free cash-flow 9,302

18,701

14,236

13,117

3,770



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*)

(**) 1,280

2,363

242

1,562

737



















Adjusted free cash-flow 10,582

21,064

14,478

14,679

4,507

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands













Three months ended



March 31,



2021

2020



(unaudited)

(unaudited)









GAAP operating income

12,365

10,278









Non-GAAP adjustments :







Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

630

- Amortization of capitalized software

1,784

1,496 Amortization of other intangible assets

3,925

2,620 Capitalization of software development

(1,632)

(1,437) Stock-based compensation

1,399

622 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs

529

1,035









Non-GAAP operating income

19,000

14,614









Depreciation

1,120

1,110









Adjusted EBITDA

20,120

15,724

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands

















March 31,

December 31,





2021

2020





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

142,184

152,561

Short-term bank deposit

30,000

30,000

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

74,762

65,409

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

16,494

19,388













Total current assets

263,440

267,358











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

16,585

16,970

Severance pay fund

6,604

6,582

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

352,130

363,597

Operating lease right-of-use assets

51,716

54,390

Other long-term assets

6,078

5,264













Total long-term assets

433,113

446,803











TOTAL ASSETS

696,553

714,161











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

6,057

5,389

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

68,750

75,119

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

10,719

9,924

Deferred revenue

41,470

34,548













Total current liabilities

146,792

144,776











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

78,906

98,676

Deferred tax liabilities

14,704

16,010

Other long-term liabilities

13,037

12,129

Long-term operating lease liabilities

46,531

48,773

Redeemable non-controlling interest

562

517

Accrued severance pay

9,530

9,586













Total long-term liabilities

163,270

185,691











EQUITY



386,491

383,694











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

696,553

714,161

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands













For the three months ended

March 31,



2021

2020



(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

9,902

6,890 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:







Depreciation and amortization

6,829

5,226 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

26

33 Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

1,399

622 Capital loss from sale of property and equipment

5

-









Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:







Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

(10,541)

(9,009) Deferred tax assets, net

(1,913)

(1,257) Other operating assets

6,116

2,260 Trade payables

609

(52) Other operating liabilities

(7,774)

(759) Deferred revenues

6,995

1,655 Accrued severance pay, net

102

150









Net cash provided by operating activities

11,755

5,759









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(821)

(552) Investment in deposit

-

(665) Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition

-

22,890 Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

(22,061) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

154

- Capitalized software development costs

(1,632)

(1,437)









Net cash used in investing activities

(2,299)

(1,825)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from employee stock options exercised

413

600 Repayment of Series B Debenture

(19,796)

(9,898) Receipt of short-term loan

-

20,000 Payment of contingent considerations

(537)

(538) Dividend to non-controlling interest

(31)

-









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(19,951)

10,164









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

118

(836)









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(10,377)

13,262 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

152,561

66,295









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

142,184

79,557

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2021, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest) equal to $384 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (22.55)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.92).

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

