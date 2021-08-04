Sapiens Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 % Change June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 % Change Revenue $114.4 $93.1 22.9% $115.0 $93.1 23.6% Gross Profit $46.6 $38.3 21.9% $51.7 $41.9 23.4% Gross Margin 40.8% 41.1% (30) bps 45.0% 45.0% - Operating Income $13.2 $12.4 6.2% $19.8 $16.8 17.9% Operating Margin 11.5% 13.3% (180) bps 17.2% 18.0% (80) bps Net Income (*) $10.4 $9.3 11.9% $16.0 $13.3 19.7% Diluted EPS $0.19 $0.18 5.6% $0.29 $0.26 11.5%

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders.

"Sapiens second quarter results demonstrate the success of our strategy, as we continue to expand our global market presence in both P&C and L&A, and provide insurers of all tiers the broadest product portfolio and services offering in the market. This unique value proposition enables insurers to benefit from our pre-integrated, cloud-first, low-code "insurance-in-a-box" approach across the majority of our products, empowering them to choose between deploying our end-to-end solution, or any combination of its components, to meet their evolving needs," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens.

"In the second quarter Sapiens delivered a strong, year-over-year non-GAAP revenue growth of 24%, reaching a record high of $115 million. Non-GAAP operating margin reached 17.2%. In North America, we continue to make progress and have achieved sequential growth, as we execute our plan to continue to enhance our delivery capabilities. In Europe, we have been winning new business and have successfully completed new transformation projects, including with Tier-1 carriers. The Rest-of-the-World, which includes APAC and South Africa, continues on a path of growth. We are leveraging our global presence and rich product portfolio to further increase market share," continued Mr. Al-Dor.

"We are increasing our 2021 revenue guidance for the second time. The new revenue guidance ranges from $461 to $466 million. We are also increasing our operating margin guidance to a range of 17.2% to 17.5%. Our strong performance reflects the important role Sapiens plays in our customers' lifecycle and transformation journeys in the growing and evolving insurance industry."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to more than 600 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30

June 30





2021

2020

2021

2020





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

114,406

93,063

223,998

183,597 Cost of revenue

67,782

54,804

133,118

109,074



















Gross profit

46,624

38,259

90,880

74,523



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

13,267

9,328

26,355

19,854

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

20,183

16,528

38,986

31,988 Total operating expenses

33,450

25,856

65,341

51,842



















Operating income

13,174

12,403

25,539

22,681



















Financial and other expenses, net

69

63

584

1,550 Taxes on income

2,688

3,010

4,637

4,911







































Net income

10,417

9,330

20,318

16,220



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

13

33

80

103



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

10,404

9,297

20,238

16,117







































Basic earnings per share

0.19

0.19

0.37

0.32



















Diluted earnings per share

0.19

0.18

0.36

0.32





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

54,754

50,297

54,722

50,236

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

55,548

51,173

55,558

51,128

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30

June 30





2021

2020

2021

2020





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

115,036

93,063

225,258

183,597 Cost of revenue

63,316

51,163

124,309

101,906



















Gross profit

51,720

41,900

100,949

81,691



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

15,226

10,579

29,946

22,542

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

16,699

14,538

32,208

27,752 Total operating expenses

31,925

25,117

62,154

50,294



















Operating income

19,795

16,783

38,795

31,397



















Financial and other expenses, net

69

63

584

1,550 Taxes on income

3,738

3,347

7,249

5,992







































Net income

15,988

13,373

30,962

23,855



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

13

33

80

103



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

15,975

13,340

30,882

23,752







































Basic earnings per share

0.29

0.27

0.56

0.47



















Diluted earnings per share

0.29

0.26

0.56

0.46





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

54,754

50,297

54,722

50,236

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

55,548

51,173

55,558

51,128

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

















GAAP revenue

114,406

93,063

223,998

183,597 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

630

-

1,260

- Non-GAAP revenue

115,036

93,063

225,258

183,597

















GAAP gross profit

46,624

38,259

90,880

74,523 Revenue adjustment

630

-

1,260

- Amortization of capitalized software

1,891

1,531

3,675

3,027 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,575

2,110

5,134

4,141 Non-GAAP gross profit

51,720

41,900

100,949

81,691 GAAP operating income

13,174

12,403

25,539

22,681 Gross profit adjustments

5,096

3,641

10,069

7,168 Capitalization of software development

(1,959)

(1,251)

(3,591)

(2,688) Amortization of other intangible assets

1,358

698

2,724

1,287 Stock-based compensation

1,471

764

2,870

1,386 Acquisition-related costs *)

655

528

1,184

1,563 Non-GAAP operating income

19,795

16,783

38,795

31,397

















GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'

shareholders

10,404

9,297

20,238

16,117 Operating income adjustments

6,621

4,380

13,256

8,716 Taxes on income

(1,050)

(337)

(2,612)

(1,081) Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Sapiens' shareholders

15,975

13,340

30,882

23,752



















(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.





Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020



















Revenues 115,036

110,222

102,936

97,968

93,063 Gross profit 51,720

49,229

47,044

44,206

41,900 Operating income 19,795

19,000

18,666

17,859

16,783 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 15,975

14,908

14,461

13,746

13,340 Adjusted EBITDA 20,920

20,120

20,032

19,010

17,854



















Basic earnings per share 0.29

0.27

0.27

0.27

0.27 Diluted earnings per share 0.29

0.27

0.27

0.27

0.26

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020



















North America 46,767

44,754

47,303

49,979

46,610 Europe 59,718

57,642

49,225

42,394

41,030 Rest of the world 8,551

7,826

6,408

5,595

5,423



















Total 115,036

110,222

102,936

97,968

93,063

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020



















Cash-flow from operating activities 26,845

11,755

21,030

16,705

14,761 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,959)

(1,632)

(1,604)

(1,506)

(1,251) Capital expenditures (1,082)

(821)

(725)

(963)

(393) Free cash-flow 23,804

9,302

18,701

14,236

13,117



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**) -

1,280

2,363

242

1,562



















Adjusted free cash-flow 23,804

10,582

21,064

14,478

14,679



















(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets

and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30

June 30



2021

2020

2021

2020

















GAAP operating profit

13,174

12,403

25,539

22,681

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

630

-

1,260

- Amortization of capitalized software

1,891

1,531

3,675

3,027 Amortization of other intangible assets

3,933

2,808

7,858

5,428 Capitalization of software development

(1,959)

(1,251)

(3,591)

(2,688) Stock-based compensation

1,471

764

2,870

1,386 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs

655

528

1,184

1,563

















Non-GAAP operating profit

19,795

16,783

38,795

31,397

















Depreciation

1,125

1,071

2,245

2,182

















Adjusted EBITDA

20,920

17,854

41,040

33,579

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands







June 30,

December 31,





2021

2020





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

155,805

152,561

Short-term bank deposit

20,000

30,000

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

70,214

65,409

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

15,842

19,388













Total current assets

261,861

267,358











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

15,640

16,970

Severance pay fund

6,733

6,582

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

352,224

363,597

Operating lease right-of-use assets

49,777

54,390

Other long-term assets

8,269

5,264













Total long-term assets

432,643

446,803











TOTAL ASSETS

694,504

714,161











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

6,762

5,389

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

73,003

75,119

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

11,790

9,924

Deferred revenue

42,573

34,548













Total current liabilities

153,924

144,776











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

78,935

98,676

Deferred tax liabilities

13,872

16,010

Other long-term liabilities

12,847

12,129

Long-term operating lease liabilities

43,586

48,773

Redeemable non-controlling interest

483

517

Accrued severance pay

9,676

9,586













Total long-term liabilities

159,399

185,691











EQUITY



381,181

383,694











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

694,504

714,161

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands



For the six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 20,318

16,220 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 13,778

10,637 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 55

77 Capital loss from sale of property and equipment 36

- Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 2,870

1,386







Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:





Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (8,655)

(11,554) Deferred tax assets, net (2,822)

(1,146) Other operating assets 9,453

3,286 Trade payables 1,230

(275) Other operating liabilities (5,449)

(2,187) Deferred revenues 7,682

4,008 Accrued severance pay, net 104

68







Net cash provided by operating activities 38,600

20,520







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (1,903)

(945) Withdrawal of (investment in) deposit 10,000

(379) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,011

- Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition -

22,890 Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 831

(22,483) Capitalized software development costs (3,591)

(2,688)







Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,348

(3,605)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 659

2,334 Distribution of dividend (20,253)

(6,632) Repayment of Series B Debenture (19,796)

(9,898) Issuance of Series B Debentures, net of issuance expenses of $863 -

60,155 Receipt of short-term loan -

20,000 Repayment of loan -

(20,000) Payment of contingent considerations (537)

(538) Dividend to non-controlling interest (31)

-







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (39,958)

45,421







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,746)

(652)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,244

61,684 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 152,561

66,295







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 155,805

127,979

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2021, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $379 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (24.03)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.92).

