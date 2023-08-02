Sapiens Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)



GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Change Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Change Revenue $128.3 $118.6 8.2 % $128.4 $118.6 8.2 % Gross Profit $54.7 $50.2 9.0 % $58.0 $53.2 9.0 % Gross Margin 42.6 % 42.3 % 30 bps 45.2 % 44.9 % 30 bps Operating Income $19.6 $16.9 16.0 % $23.4 $20.7 12.9 % Operating Margin 15.3 % 14.3 % 100 bps 18.2 % 17.5 % 70 bps Net Income (*) $15.4 $11.9 29.3 % $18.6 $15.0 24.2 % Diluted EPS $0.28 $0.21 33.3 % $0.33 $0.27 22.2 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens achieved a strong second quarter, with 8.2% revenue growth and 18.2% operating margin, driven by significant growth in North American and European markets," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. "In the second quarter, our North American revenue growth exceeded 8%, and EMEA revenue increased by over 5%. Our Life business is globally successful, fueled by strategic investments in CoreSuite for Life. Sapiens CoreSuite for Life recently won the 2023 Celent XCelent Award in the EMEA region and was recognized as a "Luminary" Policy Administration Solution in EMEA and North America. We recently announced that Sapiens will integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI and Azure Power Virtual Agents to provide generative AI solutions for insurance companies."

"Today, we are raising our full-year Non-GAAP revenue guidance for 2023 from $507 - $512 million to $511 - $516 million. We are also increasing the lower range of our operating margin from 17.8% to 18%. Our full-year Non-GAAP operating margin guidance for 2023 is 18.0% - 18.2%," added Mr. Al-Dor.

"We announced today that the board of directors has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.26 per share, or $14.4 million in total for the first six months of 2023." concluded Mr. Al-Dor.

The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2023, to Sapiens' shareholders of record as of August 16, 2023.

The dividend is subject to withholding of Israeli tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to Israeli individual, and non-Israeli, shareholders of record."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

128,299

118,582

253,020

236,277 Cost of revenue

73,635

68,416

145,327

136,694



















Gross profit

54,664

50,166

107,693

99,583



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

15,746

14,451

31,363

28,601

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

19,297

18,805

37,816

37,524 Total operating expenses

35,043

33,256

69,179

66,125



















Operating income

19,621

16,910

38,514

33,458



















Financial and other expenses, net

562

2,467

1,759

2,119 Taxes on income

3,587

2,512

6,917

5,450







































Net income

15,472

11,931

29,838

25,889



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

69

21

239

53



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

15,403

11,910

29,599

25,836







































Basic earnings per share

0.28

0.22

0.54

0.47



















Diluted earnings per share

0.28

0.21

0.53

0.46





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

55,196

55,110

55,176

55,101

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

55,582

55,572

55,576

55,602

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

















GAAP revenue

128,299

118,582

253,020

236,277 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue

55

23

110

45 Non-GAAP revenue

128,354

118,605

253,130

236,322

















GAAP gross profit

54,664

50,166

107,693

99,583 Revenue adjustment

55

23

110

45 Amortization of capitalized software

1,425

1,410

2,856

2,881 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,848

1,608

3,696

3,640 Non-GAAP gross profit

57,992

53,207

114,355

106,149

















GAAP operating income

19,621

16,910

38,514

33,458 Gross profit adjustments

3,328

3,041

6,662

6,566 Capitalization of software development

(1,679)

(1,621)

(3,337)

(3,367) Amortization of other intangible assets

1,084

1,155

2,160

2,399 Stock-based compensation

1,059

1,129

1,922

2,060 Acquisition-related costs *)

4

133

10

400 Non-GAAP operating income

23,417

20,747

45,931

41,516

















GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'

shareholders

15,403

11,910

29,599

25,836 Operating income adjustments

3,796

3,837

7,417

8,058 Taxes on income

(589)

(768)

(1,153)

(1,618) Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Sapiens' shareholders

18,610

14,979

35,863

32,276

(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















GAAP operating profit

19,621

16,910

38,514

33,458

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue

55

23

110

45 Amortization of capitalized software

1,425

1,410

2,856

2,881 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,932

2,763

5,856

6,039 Capitalization of software development

(1,679)

(1,621)

(3,337)

(3,367) Stock-based compensation

1,059

1,129

1,922

2,060 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-

related costs

4

133

10

400

















Non-GAAP operating profit

23,417

20,747

45,931

41,516

















Depreciation

976

934

2,031

2,075

















Adjusted EBITDA

24,393

21,681

47,962

43,591

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022



















Revenues 128,354

124,776

119,486

119,019

118,605 Gross profit 57,992

56,363

53,774

53,546

53,207 Operating income 23,417

22,514

21,058

20,902

20,747 Adjusted EBITDA 24,393

23,569

22,092

22,036

21,681 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 18,610

17,253

18,022

16,871

14,979



















Diluted earnings per share 0.33

0.31

0.32

0.30

0.27

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands



Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022



















North America 52,116

50,371

50,801

49,555

48,154 Europe 62,960

64,572

56,910

56,887

59,868 Rest of the World 13,278

9,833

11,775

12,577

10,583



















Total 128,354

124,776

119,486

119,019

118,605

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 82,559

71,965

164,401

147,589 Pre-production implementation services (**) 45,795

46,640

88,729

88,733















Total Revenues 128,354

118,605

253,130

236,322



















Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 42,437

37,599

87,286

78,045 Pre-production implementation services (**) 15,555

15,608

27,069

28,104















Total Gross profit 57,992

53,207

114,355

106,149







Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 51.4 %

52.2 %

53.1 %

52.9 % Pre-production implementation services (**) 34.0 %

33.5 %

30.5 %

31.7 %















Gross Margin 45.2 %

44.9 %

45.2 %

44.9 %

(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly term license, maintenance, cloud solutions, subscription, and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.

(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands



Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022



















Cash-flow from operating activities 14,603

22,188

14,430

4,405

6,615 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,679)

(1,658)

(1,238)

(1,492)

(1,621) Capital expenditures (775)

(634)

(400)

(1,047)

(803) Free cash-flow 12,149

19,896

12,792

1,866

4,191



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related

costs(*) (**) -

30

1,100

-

-



















Adjusted free cash-flow 12,149

19,926

13,892

1,866

4,191



(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets

and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands

















June 30,

December 31,





2023

2022





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

89,417

160,285

Short-term bank deposit

90,000

20,000

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

89,338

93,382

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

14,539

11,640













Total current assets

283,294

285,307











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

11,453

12,021

Severance pay fund

3,696

3,996

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

312,474

319,661

Operating lease right-of-use assets

25,264

33,688

Other long-term assets

16,864

13,671













Total long-term assets

369,751

383,037











TOTAL ASSETS

653,045

668,344











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

8,475

9,415

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

68,553

76,962

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

7,463

9,063

Deferred revenue

36,275

30,720













Total current liabilities

140,562

145,956











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

39,511

59,275

Deferred tax liabilities

12,218

11,363

Other long-term liabilities

12,728

13,312

Long-term operating lease liabilities

22,037

28,432

Redeemable non-controlling interest

85

89

Accrued severance pay

7,223

7,063













Total long-term liabilities

93,802

119,534











EQUITY



418,681

402,854











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

653,045

668,344











SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands

For the six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 29,838

25,889 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 10,743

10,995 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 32

42 Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment 86

36 Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 1,922

2,060







Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:





Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables 2,351

(10,758) Increase (decrease) in deferred tax liabilities, net 45

(607) Decrease (increase) in other operating assets (390)

4,151 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (1,014)

7,035 Increase (decrease) in other operating liabilities (12,572)

(10,662) Increase in deferred revenues 5,284

(3,090) Increase in accrued severance pay, net 466

(146)







Net cash provided by operating activities 36,791

24,945







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (1,439)

(1,265) Investment in deposits (70,002)

(15,160) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 30

9 Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

(3,467) Capitalized software development costs (3,337)

(3,367) Acquisition of intellectual property (177)

-







Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (74,925)

(23,250)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Distribution of dividend (13,796)

(25,900) Repayment of Series B Debenture (19,796)

(19,796) Dividend to non-controlling interest (47)

-







Net cash used in financing activities (33,639)

(45,696)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 905

(5,113)







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (70,868)

(49,114) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 160,285

190,243







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 89,417

141,129

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2023, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $416.2 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (39.76)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.29).

