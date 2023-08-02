Sapiens Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

% Change

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

% Change

Revenue

$128.3

$118.6

8.2 %

$128.4

$118.6

8.2 %

Gross Profit

$54.7

$50.2

9.0 %

$58.0

$53.2

9.0 %

Gross Margin

42.6 %

42.3 %

30 bps

45.2 %

44.9 %

 30 bps

Operating Income

$19.6

$16.9

16.0 %

$23.4

$20.7

12.9 %

Operating Margin

15.3 %

14.3 %

 100 bps

18.2 %

17.5 %

 70 bps

Net Income (*)

$15.4

$11.9

29.3 %

$18.6

$15.0

24.2 %

Diluted EPS

$0.28

$0.21

33.3 %

$0.33

$0.27

22.2 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens achieved a strong second quarter, with 8.2% revenue growth and 18.2% operating margin, driven by significant growth in North American and European markets," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. "In the second quarter, our North American revenue growth exceeded 8%, and EMEA revenue increased by over 5%. Our Life business is globally successful, fueled by strategic investments in CoreSuite for Life. Sapiens CoreSuite for Life recently won the 2023 Celent XCelent Award in the EMEA region and was recognized as a "Luminary" Policy Administration Solution in EMEA and North America. We recently announced that Sapiens will integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI and Azure Power Virtual Agents to provide generative AI solutions for insurance companies."

"Today, we are raising our full-year Non-GAAP revenue guidance for 2023 from $507 - $512 million to $511 - $516 million. We are also increasing the lower range of our operating margin from 17.8% to 18%. Our full-year Non-GAAP operating margin guidance for 2023 is 18.0% - 18.2%," added Mr. Al-Dor.

"We announced today that the board of directors has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.26 per share, or $14.4 million in total for the first six months of 2023." concluded Mr. Al-Dor.

The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2023, to Sapiens' shareholders of record as of August 16, 2023.

The dividend is subject to withholding of Israeli tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to Israeli individual, and non-Israeli, shareholders of record."

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)




Three months ended 

Six months ended



 June 30,


 June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)










 Revenue


128,299

118,582

253,020

236,277

 Cost of revenue


73,635

68,416

145,327

136,694










 Gross profit


54,664

50,166

107,693

99,583










 Operating expenses:










 Research and development, net


15,746

14,451

31,363

28,601

 Selling, marketing, general and administrative


19,297

18,805

37,816

37,524

 Total operating expenses


35,043

33,256

69,179

66,125










 Operating income

19,621

16,910

38,514

33,458










 Financial and other expenses, net


562

2,467

1,759

2,119

 Taxes on income


3,587

2,512

6,917

5,450




















 Net income

15,472

11,931

29,838

25,889










 Attributable to non-controlling interest


69

21

239

53










 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


15,403

11,910

29,599

25,836




















 Basic earnings per share


0.28

0.22

0.54

0.47










 Diluted earnings per share


0.28

0.21

0.53

0.46



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

55,196

55,110

55,176

55,101









Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

55,582

55,572

55,576

55,602

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30,

June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)









GAAP revenue

128,299

118,582

253,020

236,277

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
revenue

55

23

110

45

Non-GAAP revenue

128,354

118,605

253,130

236,322









GAAP gross profit

54,664

50,166

107,693

99,583

Revenue adjustment

55

23

110

45

Amortization of capitalized software

1,425

1,410

2,856

2,881

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,848

1,608

3,696

3,640

Non-GAAP gross profit

57,992

53,207

114,355

106,149









GAAP operating income

19,621

16,910

38,514

33,458

Gross profit adjustments

3,328

3,041

6,662

6,566

Capitalization of software development

(1,679)

(1,621)

(3,337)

(3,367)

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,084

1,155

2,160

2,399

Stock-based compensation

1,059

1,129

1,922

2,060

Acquisition-related costs *)

4

133

10

400

Non-GAAP operating income

23,417

20,747

45,931

41,516









GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
shareholders

15,403

11,910

29,599

25,836

Operating income adjustments

3,796

3,837

7,417

8,058

Taxes on income

(589)

(768)

(1,153)

(1,618)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to
Sapiens' shareholders

18,610

14,979

35,863

32,276

 (*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and
retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands



Three months ended

Six months ended


 June 30,

 June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022









GAAP operating profit


19,621

16,910

38,514

33,458









Non-GAAP adjustments:







Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
revenue

55

23

110

45

Amortization of capitalized software

1,425

1,410

2,856

2,881

Amortization of other intangible assets

2,932

2,763

5,856

6,039

Capitalization of software development

(1,679)

(1,621)

(3,337)

(3,367)

Stock-based compensation

1,059

1,129

1,922

2,060

Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-
related costs

4

133

10

400









Non-GAAP operating profit

23,417

20,747

45,931

41,516









Depreciation

976

934

2,031

2,075









Adjusted EBITDA

24,393

21,681

47,962

43,591

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information 

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)


Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022










Revenues

128,354

124,776

119,486

119,019

118,605

Gross profit

57,992

56,363

53,774

53,546

53,207

Operating income

23,417

22,514

21,058

20,902

20,747

Adjusted EBITDA

24,393

23,569

22,092

22,036

21,681

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

18,610

17,253

18,022

16,871

14,979










Diluted earnings per share

0.33

0.31

0.32

0.30

0.27

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands


Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022










North America

52,116

50,371

50,801

49,555

48,154

Europe

62,960

64,572

56,910

56,887

59,868

Rest of the World

13,278

9,833

11,775

12,577

10,583










Total

128,354

124,776

119,486

119,019

118,605

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands


Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022








Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

82,559

71,965

164,401

147,589

Pre-production implementation services (**)

45,795

46,640

88,729

88,733








Total Revenues

128,354

118,605

253,130

236,322









Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022








Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

42,437

37,599

87,286

78,045

Pre-production implementation services (**)

15,555

15,608

27,069

28,104








Total Gross profit

57,992

53,207

114,355

106,149



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022








Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

51.4 %

52.2 %

53.1 %

52.9 %

Pre-production implementation services (**)

34.0 %

33.5 %

30.5 %

31.7 %








Gross Margin

45.2 %

44.9 %

45.2 %

44.9 %

(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly term license, maintenance, cloud solutions, subscription, and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.

(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands


Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022










Cash-flow from operating activities

14,603

22,188

14,430

4,405

6,615

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,679)

(1,658)

(1,238)

(1,492)

(1,621)

Capital expenditures

(775)

(634)

(400)

(1,047)

(803)

Free cash-flow

12,149

19,896

12,792

1,866

4,191










Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related
costs(*) (**)

-

30

1,100

-

-










Adjusted free cash-flow

12,149

19,926

13,892

1,866

4,191


(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets
and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands









June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022



 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)







 ASSETS










 CURRENT ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

89,417

160,285

Short-term bank deposit

90,000

20,000

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

89,338

93,382

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

14,539

11,640







Total current assets

283,294

285,307






 LONG-TERM ASSETS




Property and equipment, net

11,453

12,021

Severance pay fund

3,696

3,996

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

312,474

319,661

Operating lease right-of-use assets

25,264

33,688

Other long-term assets

16,864

13,671







Total long-term assets

369,751

383,037






 TOTAL ASSETS

653,045

668,344






LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









 CURRENT LIABILITIES




Trade payables

8,475

9,415

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

68,553

76,962

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

7,463

9,063

Deferred revenue

36,275

30,720







Total current liabilities

140,562

145,956






 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES




Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

39,511

59,275

Deferred tax liabilities

12,218

11,363

Other long-term liabilities

12,728

13,312

Long-term operating lease liabilities

22,037

28,432

Redeemable non-controlling interest

85

89

Accrued severance pay

7,223

7,063







Total long-term liabilities

93,802

119,534






EQUITY

418,681

402,854






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

653,045

668,344





SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands

For the six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

29,838

25,889

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

10,743

10,995

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

32

42

Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment

86

36

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

1,922

2,060




Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:


Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

2,351

(10,758)

Increase (decrease) in deferred tax liabilities, net

45

(607)

Decrease (increase) in other operating assets

(390)

4,151

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(1,014)

7,035

Increase (decrease) in other operating liabilities

(12,572)

(10,662)

Increase in deferred revenues

5,284

(3,090)

Increase in accrued severance pay, net

466

(146)




Net cash provided by operating activities

36,791

24,945




Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchase of property and equipment

(1,439)

(1,265)

Investment in deposits

(70,002)

(15,160)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

30

9

Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

(3,467)

Capitalized software development costs

(3,337)

(3,367)

Acquisition of intellectual property

(177)

-




Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(74,925)

(23,250)




Cash flows from financing activities:


Distribution of dividend

(13,796)

(25,900)

Repayment of Series B Debenture

(19,796)

(19,796)

Dividend to non-controlling interest

(47)

-




Net cash used in financing activities

(33,639)

(45,696)




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

905

(5,113)




Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(70,868)

(49,114)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

160,285

190,243




Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

89,417

141,129

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2023, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1 

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $416.2 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (39.76)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.29).

