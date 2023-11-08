Sapiens Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel , Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.





Summary Results for Third Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)



GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change Revenue $130.7 $119.0 9.8 % $130.8 $119.0 9.9 % Gross Profit $56.0 $50.3 11.3 % $59.3 $53.5 10.7 % Gross Margin 42.8 % 42.2 % 60 bps 45.3 % 45.0 % 30 bps Operating Income $20.3 $16.6 22.4 % $24.1 $20.9 15.1 % Operating Margin 15.5 % 13.9 % 160 bps 18.4 % 17.6 % 80 bps Net Income (*) $15.9 $13.4 18.5 % $19.1 $16.9 13.1 % Diluted EPS $0.28 $0.24 16.7 % $0.34 $0.30 13.3 %



(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "In the third quarter, we delivered strong revenues growth, of 10% to reach $130.8 million, driven by growth in our European and North America regions.

New logo win momentum has been strong throughout the year and existing customer product expansion has also been healthy.

This quarter also saw further expansion in our operating margin to 18.4%, resulting in an operating profit of $24.1 million. As we have consistently done throughout 2023, we remained committed to executing our growth strategy across diverse regions and product categories. With a multitude of growth drivers at our disposal, including regional and product diversification, Sapiens is strategically positioned for both future growth and profitability."

Mr. Al-Dor continued, "We are heartbroken by the war taking place in Israel, and our thoughts are with all who are impacted by these brutal terror attacks. Despite the recent tragic events in Israel, our global business has continued to run smoothly, thanks to our dedicated global employee base. During this period, we have received support from our customers, prospects, the investment community, partners, and employees. We deeply appreciate the support during this challenging time."

In commenting on the company's outlook, Mr. Al-Dor stated, "Today, we are reiterating our 2023 full-year Non-GAAP revenue guidance of $511 – $516 million and increasing our full year 2023 Non-GAAP operating margin guidance from 18.0% – 18.2% to a range of 18.2% - 18.3%."

Management will host a conference call and webcast today, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 pm in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/sapiensq3-2023. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Investor Relations, Sapiens [email protected] +1 917-533-4782 Investor Contacts Kimberly Rogers Managing Director, Hayden IR

+1 541-904-5075

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.





SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

130,705

118,996

383,725

355,273 Cost of revenue

74,753

68,721

220,080

205,415



















Gross profit

55,952

50,275

163,645

149,858



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

16,028

14,804

47,391

43,405

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

19,659

18,919

57,475

56,443 Total operating expenses

35,687

33,723

104,866

99,848



















Operating income

20,265

16,552

58,779

50,010



















Financial and other expenses (income), net

551

(82)

2,310

2,038 Taxes on income

3,710

2,893

10,627

8,342







































Net income

16,004

13,741

45,842

39,630



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

132

348

371

401



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

15,872

13,393

45,471

39,229







































Basic earnings per share

0.29

0.25

0.82

0.72



















Diluted earnings per share

0.28

0.24

0.82

0.71





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

55,397

55,124

55,251

55,109

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

55,813

55,581

55,657

55,595





SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

















GAAP revenue

130,705

118,996

383,725

355,273 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

55

23

165

69 Non-GAAP revenue

130,760

119,019

383,890

355,342

















GAAP gross profit

55,952

50,275

163,645

149,858 Revenue adjustment

55

23

165

69 Amortization of capitalized software

1,418

1,442

4,274

4,323 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,835

1,806

5,531

5,446 Non-GAAP gross profit

59,260

53,546

173,615

159,696

















GAAP operating income

20,265

16,552

58,779

50,010 Gross profit adjustments

3,308

3,271

9,970

9,838 Capitalization of software development

(1,638)

(1,492)

(4,975)

(4,859) Amortization of other intangible assets

1,074

1,269

3,234

3,668 Stock-based compensation

1,038

1,141

2,960

3,201 Acquisition-related costs *)

11

161

21

561 Non-GAAP operating income

24,058

20,902

69,989

62,419

















GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

15,872

13,393

45,471

39,229 Operating income adjustments

3,793

4,350

11,210

12,408 Taxes on income

(585)

(872)

(1,738)

(2,489) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

19,080

16,871

54,943

49,148





















(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.





Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















GAAP operating profit

20,265

16,552

58,779

50,010

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

55

23

165

69 Amortization of capitalized software

1,418

1,442

4,274

4,323 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,909

3,075

8,765

9,114 Capitalization of software development

(1,638)

(1,492)

(4,975)

(4,859) Stock-based compensation

1,038

1,141

2,960

3,201 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs

11

161

21

561

















Non-GAAP operating profit

24,058

20,902

69,989

62,419

















Depreciation

719

1,134

2,750

3,208

















Adjusted EBITDA

24,777

22,036

72,739

65,627





Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022



















Revenues 130,760

128,354

124,776

119,486

119,019 Gross profit 59,260

57,992

56,363

53,774

53,546 Operating income 24,058

23,417

22,514

21,058

20,902 Adjusted EBITDA 24,777

24,393

23,569

22,092

22,036 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 19,080

18,610

17,253

18,022

16,871



















Diluted earnings per share 0.34

0.33

0.31

0.32

0.30





Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022



















North America 54,848

52,116

50,371

50,801

49,555 Europe 64,662

62,960

64,572

56,910

56,887 Rest of the World 11,250

13,278

9,833

11,775

12,577



















Total 130,760

128,354

124,776

119,486

119,019





Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 87,356

74,950

251,757

222,539 Pre-production implementation services (**) 43,404

44,069

132,133

132,803















Total Revenues 130,760

119,019

383,890

355,342



















Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 46,053

41,369

133,339

119,414 Pre-production implementation services (**) 13,207

12,177

40,276

40,282















Total Gross profit 59,260

53,546

173,615

159,696



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 52.7 %

55.2 %

53.0 %

53.7 % Pre-production implementation services (**) 30.4 %

27.6 %

30.5 %

30.3 %















Gross Margin 45.3 %

45.0 %

45.2 %

44.9 %



(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly term license, maintenance, cloud solutions, subscription, and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.

(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.





Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022



















Cash-flow from operating activities 3,988

14,603

22,188

14,430

4,405 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,638)

(1,679)

(1,658)

(1,238)

(1,492) Capital expenditures (696)

(775)

(634)

(400)

(1,047) Free cash-flow 1,654

12,149

19,896

12,792

1,866



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**) -

-

30

1,100

-



















Adjusted free cash-flow 1,654

12,149

19,926

13,892

1,866



(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.





SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands







September 30,

December 31,





2023

2022





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

97,061

160,285

Short-term bank deposit

75,400

20,000

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

98,833

93,382

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

19,093

11,640













Total current assets

290,387

285,307











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

11,046

12,021

Severance pay fund

3,383

3,996

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

305,225

319,661

Operating lease right-of-use assets

23,713

33,688

Other long-term assets

16,399

13,671













Total long-term assets

359,766

383,037











TOTAL ASSETS

650,153

668,344











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

8,508

9,415

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

73,258

76,962

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

6,919

9,063

Deferred revenue

31,120

30,720













Total current liabilities

139,601

145,956











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

39,526

59,275

Deferred tax liabilities

10,716

11,363

Other long-term liabilities

12,499

13,312

Long-term operating lease liabilities

21,006

28,432

Redeemable non-controlling interest

82

89

Accrued severance pay

7,004

7,063













Total long-term liabilities

90,833

119,534











EQUITY



419,719

402,854











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

650,153

668,344















SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands



For the Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 45,842

39,630 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 15,789

16,645 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 47

61 Capital loss from sale of property and equipment 83

27 Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 2,960

3,201







Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:





Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (8,698)

(21,386) Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net (1,410)

(978) Decrease (increase) in other operating assets (4,107)

5,475 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (616)

7,527 Decrease in other operating liabilities (10,110)

(15,122) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 363

(5,686) Increase in accrued severance pay, net 636

(44)







Net cash provided by operating activities 40,779

29,350







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (2,145)

(2,334) Investment in deposits (55,379)

(133) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 40

31 Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

(3,467) Capitalized software development costs (4,975)

(4,859) Acquisition of intellectual property (177)

-







Net cash used in investing activities (62,636)

(10,762)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 4,755

- Distribution of dividend (28,144)

(38,579) Repayment of Series B Debenture (19,796)

(19,796) Dividend to non-controlling interest (47)

-







Net cash used in financing activities (43,232)

(58,375)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,865

(3,540)







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (63,224)

(43,327) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 160,285

190,243







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 97,061

146,916





Debentures Covenants

As of September 30, 2023, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $417.2 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (36.68) %.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.19).





Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation