Sapiens Strengthens Americas Push, Appointing EVP Sales to Lead Growth

Veteran insurtech sales leader joins to accelerate revenue growth and go-to-market execution across the Americas as Sapiens expands its AI strategy for insurers

LONDON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. ("Sapiens" or "the Company") today announces the appointment of Kellen Petersen as EVP Sales, Americas. Petersen brings more than 15 years of P&C and enterprise technology experience and a strong track record of building high-performance sales organizations to the role, joining Sapiens at a pivotal moment in its growth across the region.

The appointment follows a significant period of strategic acceleration for Sapiens, including a minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the launch of its Insurance Agentification program, and the opening of its AI Customer Experience Lab at its new London headquarters in Holborn's Space House.

In his new role, Petersen will lead sales across the Americas with end-to-end accountability for revenue growth and go-to-market execution. He will be responsible for shaping the regional sales strategy and leading a unified sales and pre-sales organization, ensuring strong alignment from pipeline creation through to deal close.

Petersen brings extensive GTM leadership to Sapiens, joining from KatRisk where he served as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales. In that role, he oversaw the full sales cycle spanning pre-sales through close, with an emphasis on net new business, customer retention, and new product launches. He also played a key role in the successful integration of three acquisitions. Prior to KatRisk, Petersen held the position of Vice President of Risk Data Solutions at Swiss Re, where he drove new revenue growth across the U.S. and Canada. He has also held a senior sales leadership role at National General Insurance Company, an Allstate company.

"North American insurers are under real pressure to modernize core operations - not just bolt AI onto legacy systems. Most vendors sell point solutions. Sapiens is one of the few that can replatform an insurer end-to-end and layer agentic capability on top of that foundation. That's a different conversation, and it's the one I want to be having," said Kellen Petersen.

Petersen is based in Washington, DC, and will report to James Hannay, Chief Revenue Officer, Sapiens.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is a global leader of AI-centric, SaaS-based insurance software, delivering hyper-relevant experiences that are efficient, compliant, and innovative. With agile intelligence, Sapiens' solutions turn real-time data and human insight into precise action at every moment, across every risk. The Sapiens platform includes agentic workflows accelerating every capability across policy, underwriting, claims, reinsurance, decisioning,finance and compliance. With more than 600 insurers in over 30 countries running on Sapiens, our deep industry expertise is the foundation of our long-term relationships, from initial implementation through to modernization and market transformation. Sapiens is headquartered in London, serving customers in property and casualty, life, reinsurance, specialty, and workers' compensation from offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East including Israel where the company was founded. For more information, please visit Sapiens.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Charlotte Otter

Chief Communications Officer, Sapiens

Mobile: +0049-175-7072411

Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991559/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation