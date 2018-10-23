Sapiens to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 7, 2018

HOLON, Israel, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter that ended on September 30, 2018 on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on November 7, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-668-9141; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: http://www.sapiens.com/investors/presentations-and-webcast/

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until November 14, 2018, as follows:

North America: 1-888-295-2634; International: +972-3-925-5918

A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Sapiens website, for three months at the same location.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation is a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a 30-year track record of delivering to more than 400 organizations. The company offers software platforms, solutions and services, including a full digital suite, to satisfy the needs of property and casualty/general insurers, and life, pension and annuity providers. Sapiens also services the reinsurance, workers' compensation, financial and compliance, and decision management markets.

The company's portfolio includes policy administration, billing and claims, underwriting, illustration and electronic application. The digital suite features customer and agent portals, and a business intelligence platform. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

