Sapiens to Participate in the Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference on May 15, 2024

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Investor Relations, is scheduled to participate in the Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference, to be held at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City, May 14-16, 2024. Ms. Cohen-Ifrah will host a group presentation on May 15, from 11:00 am to 11:40 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) in "Ambassador" and conduct one-on-one meetings the same day.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sapiens, please contact your Needham representative at the respective firm. The firms hosting the conference reserve the right to adjust a company's meeting schedule, including its presentation time. It is recommended that participants confirm all meeting and presentation times with the conference organizers.

