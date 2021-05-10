Sapiens to Participate in Three Investment Conferences in May 2021

HOLON, Israel, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that members of the management team will participate in three investor conferences to be held virtually during the month of May 2021.

Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference – on Thursday, May 20 , management will conduct one-on-one meetings

– on , management will conduct one-on-one meetings Oppenheimer Annual Israeli Conference – on Sunday, May 23 , management will conduct one-on-one meetings, and on Monday, May 24 Sapiens will host a group presentation at 7:45 am ET

– on , management will conduct one-on-one meetings, and on Sapiens will host a group presentation at JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference – on Monday, May 24 through Wednesday May 26 management will conduct one-on-one meetings, and on Wednesday, May 26 Sapiens will host a fireside chat at 1:25 pm ET .

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a meeting with Sapiens, please contact your representative at the respective firms.

