Sapient Perception Launches ECHO, the First 10K Sensor Purpose-Built for UAVs, Delivering Up to 100x Greater Area Coverage at Full Operational Resolution

Modern UAV operators face an impossible tradeoff: zoom in for detail and lose situational awareness, or zoom out for coverage and miss critical threats. ECHO eliminates that compromise. By combining ultra-wide, high-resolution sensing with intelligent onboard processing, it delivers persistent large-area perception without sacrificing the fidelity required to detect vehicles, personnel, hazards, and threats in complex operational environments. Operators stop switching views and start making decisions with confidence.

"When mission success depends on speed and certainty, operators cannot afford blind spots," said Michael Messerschmidt, CBO and Co-Founder of Sapient Perception. "ECHO gives UAVs the ability to see the whole picture — continuously, clearly, and in real time. It is more than a better camera; it's a new perception layer for autonomous systems."

A Complete Perception System, Not Just a Sensor

The ECHO Camera System ships as three elements: ECHO, the 10K sensing front end; FORGE, the onboard processing module; and IGNITE, Sapient Perception's edge AI framework.

FORGE provides the onboard compute power, storage, and aircraft integration needed to process massive 10K imagery directly on the drone — no ground-based processing or high-bandwidth data links required.

IGNITE is AI model-agnostic. Operators deploy their own trusted AI models directly on FORGE, keeping sensitive AI capabilities fully under their control. IGNITE handles everything else: preparing sensor data for AI processing, georeferencing detections, and formatting output for existing command and control systems.

Instead of streaming raw imagery over constrained data links, ECHO and IGNITE deliver only what matters. This includes geolocated, verified detections disseminated in real time to operators in the field.

This architecture addresses pressing challenges in modern UAV operations: bandwidth limitations, latency, human cognitive overload, and delayed decision-making. Furthermore, it enables next-generation autonomous capabilities across ISR, mine clearing, convoy protection, border security, disaster response, and high-altitude wide-area surveillance. Sapient Perception is already working with partners to deploy its perception systems in these operational environments. Additional deployments are underway for high-altitude and stratospheric ISR applications.

"At stratospheric altitudes, every pixel matters and every byte of bandwidth is precious," said Simon Vilms Pedersen, CTO of Spaceline. "ECHO solves the fundamental challenge of high-altitude ISR — capturing enough detail across a massive area without overwhelming data links to the ground. That lets us turn persistent stratospheric surveillance into real-time actionable intelligence."

ECHO is built on Sapient Perception's trusted allied supply chain and is fully NDAA-compliant and ITAR-free, ensuring secure deployment for allied governments and mission-critical operators.

"Our vision is simple: see everything, miss nothing, protect what matters," said Messerschmidt. "ECHO is the first step toward making persistent situational awareness the standard."

The team from Sapient Perception will be attending both XPONENTIAL 2026 and Resilience Conference Copenhagen on May 11th. To get a hands-on look at ECHO, book a meeting here.

About Sapient Perception

Sapient Perception is building the perception layer for autonomous systems. Built by a team with more than 45 years of combined experience in sensor architecture, imaging systems, and defense operations, the company develops full-stack perception sensors. Its 10K sensors cover up to 100 times larger areas than conventional sensors and its novel AI-native edge processing pipeline enables actionable insights to be delivered onboard in real-time. Sapient Perception has raised €2 million in pre-seed funding to date from investors including Balnord and FORWARD.one. For more information, visit sapientperception.ai.

Media Contact:

Kyle Austin

BMV for Sapient Perception

617-564-0446

[email protected]

SOURCE Sapient Perception