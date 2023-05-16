SapientAI Secures $5 Million and Launches Industry's First Generative AI-powered Test Coder with Contextual Insights and Code Intelligence

Harness Co-founder Rishi Singh Unveils Breakthrough Technology That Will Forever Eliminate the Need to Write Test Code Manually

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SapientAI, creator of AI Test Coder, emerged from stealth today with $5 million in seed funding from 8VC, Correlation Ventures and GTMfund. SapientAI combines the power of generative AI with a code intelligence "co-pilot" to manage and generate test code for developers. Led by CEO/founder Rishi Singh (co-founder of DevOps platform company Harness), AI Test Coder generates precise test code to help developers build products faster and ensure releases are consistent across all platforms - without compromising quality.

Starting today, software developers can download SapientAI AI Test Coder as a free plugin by visiting https://www.sapient.ai

"With AI Test Coder, developers can work with greater confidence knowing they have a 'partner' to reliably generate quality software applications reliably - making generative AI an invaluable technology at their disposal," says Singh. "ChatGPT has incredible capabilities but relies largely on preconceived notions to generate its output. We're adding deeper analysis and contextual understanding to help the AI generate test code based on the desired outcomes of the developer."

"SapientAI brings a game-changing approach to the software test market with its combination of software intelligence and generative AI," according to 8VC Partner Bhaskar Ghosh. "Rishi is an absolutely formidable repeat founder, having already built a high-value enterprise company focused on developers. It's a rare gift for the enterprise community that he wants to build another company focusing on developers - this time by helping them succeed in their new role as QA managers as the phenomenon of "shift-left" continues to grow. With Rishi's proven leadership, and the incredible team he has assembled, SapientAI is singularly well-positioned to accelerate the push towards accelerated, high-quality software development."

The "shift left" movement aims to bring testing and quality assurance forward to identify and resolve bugs sooner. As a result, developers are now responsible for quality control and balancing speed and quality at once. However, writing test code is time-consuming, prone to human error, and a major roadblock to building better software faster.

AI Test Coder is available for free to developers as an IDE plugin to help them focus on building great applications -- not manually writing code. It is the first and only test code generator to combine generative AI and code intelligence to provide software developers with a testing "co-pilot." Far from only creating code, AI Test Coder ensures that the test code is correct, with no guesswork.

AI Test Coder works by:

Inspecting Code : AI Test Coder instantly inspects all software code to understand the full spectrum of the software testing environment for underlying issues. It identifies incorrect assumptions before generating any test code. The contextual analysis identifies costly errors and bugs before they wreak havoc across applications.





: AI Test Coder instantly inspects all software code to understand the full spectrum of the software testing environment for underlying issues. It identifies incorrect assumptions before generating any test code. The contextual analysis identifies costly errors and bugs before they wreak havoc across applications. Predicting Code Issues : AI Test Coder leverages code intelligence to understand existing code and automatically identify patterns where new software issues may arise. It locates where code changes will have an effect before generating the test code. It eliminates wasted time spent manually debugging code and frees developers to build great applications.





: AI Test Coder leverages code intelligence to understand existing code and automatically identify patterns where new software issues may arise. It locates where code changes will have an effect before generating the test code. It eliminates wasted time spent manually debugging code and frees developers to build great applications. Generating Test Code: Primed with code insights, AI Test Coder generates test code with a deep understanding of complex software environments for highly accurate and reliable tests. It knows what needs testing in each application, regardless of the environment. Developers don't have to write and manage test codes repeatedly or resort to trial and error, as they would using only generative AI.

"Generative AI is revolutionizing how people will develop software," according to Singh. "We're focusing on creating a new test code-generating process that works smarter by anticipating potential issues. With AI Test Coder, developers now have a supportive test assistant to manage the entire test and quality lifecycle."

SapientAI is the creator of AI Test Coder, the only platform to combine contextual insights, code intelligence and generative AI to write valid test code within complex environments automatically. It manages the entire test spectrum and runs quality-ensuring tests without requiring the developer to write a single line of test code. AI Test Coder enables developers to do what they do best, maximizing productivity and business value.

