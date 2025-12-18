SAPinsider Announces 2026 SAPinsider Awards, Recognizing Excellence Across the Global SAP Community

Finalists and Winners to Be Honored at SAPinsider Las Vegas 2026, March 16

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAPinsider today announced the 2026 SAPinsider Awards, recognizing SAP customers, partners, and individual leaders who delivered outstanding business impact through innovation, transformation, and leadership over the past year.

For more than 20 years, SAPinsider has served as the independent authority for informing, educating, and connecting the SAP user community. The SAPinsider Awards extend this mission by elevating real-world success stories that demonstrate how SAP technologies are driving operational excellence, agility, and growth.

The 2026 awards span eight categories, including ERP Transformation Project of the Year, Digital/Cloud Transformation Project of the Year, AI-Powered Innovation Project of the Year, and Cybersecurity Project of the Year, as well as individual honors such as Innovation Vanguard – Customer of the Year, SAP Woman of Impact, and Next-Generation Leader of Impact.

"We are applying a rigorous, independent, multivariate evaluation process to ensure the SAPinsider Awards reflect true excellence, not hype," said Jaime Bedard, CEO, SAPinsider. "With nearly 200 exceptional submissions, the depth and quality of innovation across the SAP community is remarkable, and we're excited to elevate the best-in-class cases that set the standard for what's possible."

The submission process has now closed, with nearly 200 outstanding entries received from across the SAP ecosystem. A panel of independent industry leaders and SAP experts has begun the evaluation process to select finalists and winners.

The 2026 SAPinsider Awards will be presented on the evening of March 16, 2026, during an in-person celebration at SAPinsider Las Vegas.

Bringing Award-Winning Innovation to Life at SAPinsider Las Vegas 2026

These award-winning organizations and leaders will play an active role at SAPinsider Las Vegas 2026, March 16–18, sharing first-hand insights on how they planned, executed, and scaled their transformation efforts. By connecting validated success stories with hands-on education, SAPinsider Las Vegas delivers a practitioner-led experience grounded in measurable outcomes, culminating in the SAPinsider Awards celebration as a defining moment of the event.

About SAPinsider

SAPinsider is the leading independent community for SAP professionals worldwide, delivering trusted insights, education, and connection through research, events, and expert-led content.

