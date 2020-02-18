Sapper Consulting Introduces New REGIE Software

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapper Consulting, an outsourced business development consulting company, has launched a new artificial intelligence software platform: REGIE. REGIE helps companies create outbound sales campaigns faster by building buyer persona-informed messaging based on performance data, market research, and best practices.

"The rise of sales engagement and enablement platforms has transformed the way companies sell. Whether you're a prospecting expert or a green business development representative, it's never been easier to sequence the perfect message to the perfect person at the perfect time," said TJ Macke, senior vice president of strategy for Sapper Consulting. "However, the average campaign or sequence can take over eight hours to build. It's a process that requires time, research, and market knowledge. This is why we built REGIE."

REGIE creates better sequences faster by building buyer persona-informed campaigns based on more than 1 billion rows of performance data across 80 industries and counting. Sapper Consulting quickly identified the need for business-to-business companies to quickly create more sales meetings through better outbound campaigns.

"Too many companies are investing thousands of dollars in sales engagement and enablement technology and then rolling the dice on content written by the vice president of sales or, worse, a new employee," said Jeff Winters, CEO and founder of Sapper Consulting. "The future of sales enablement is AI-recommended content that helps promote best practices and drive more engagement — all while taking less time."

With more than 600 active campaigns currently managed, Sapper has perfected the art and science of campaign creation. REGIE has reduced the time to create new buyer persona sequences from eight hours to less than three minutes.

Sapper's clients have seen significant results with REGIE: It decreased campaign times to minutes, increased the volume of meetings each sales development representative created, and decreased time to value for new campaigns.

REGIE users get access to:

Multiple campaign designs, including email-only and multichannel

Researched buyer persona data and frameworks

Guidance on writing an effective value proposition

Hundreds of content variables from successful campaigns

More than 200 million sequence combinations

Automation of the campaign creation process

Industry veteran Matt Millen joins Sapper Consulting as chief growth officer following roles as senior vice president of sales at Outreach.io and vice president of sales for T-Mobile and Tony Robbins.

Millen's expertise in sales engagement strategy and go-to-market execution will further empower Sapper's commitment to enabling the future of sales engagement.

For more information, visit regie.io.

About Sapper Consulting

Sapper Consulting replaces the cold call to secure quality sales meetings with decision makers. After years of perfecting our outbound demand generation technique, we developed REGIE, our proprietary software that designs data-driven prospecting sequences in under three minutes.

Contact: TJ Macke, Vice President of Strategy

tj.macke@sapperconsulting.com

SOURCE Sapper Consulting

Related Links

https://www.sapperconsulting.com

