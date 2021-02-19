Sapphire - Panoramix Leads with Environmental Impact Review

EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Software Service, Inc., makers of Panoramix for Financial advisors and business-to-business software services, completed a Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions analysis with results "we're proud to share," according to Chris Hastings, CEO.

"When we first undertook this effort in 2020," said Joe Lucking, Director of Operations. "I wondered not only how we would compare to others, but what it was that we didn't even know we didn't know. After months of data gathering and analysis, though, we have results that we are proud of, and which I feel make us a clear choice for advisors who are ESG-conscious themselves and want an ESG-performing technology partner."

According to the analysis, Sapphire's total Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions come to under one metric ton per employee (headcount). This compares to peer-released results on the order of 1.6 to 1.8 tons per employee (headcount). "By that benchmark," said Hastings, "our results are outstanding."

Another common benchmark uses tons of greenhouse gas emissions per million dollars of revenue, with 100 metric tons per million in revenue being an acceptable ESG standard for 2020. "We're privately held, so no, I'm not going to tell you what our revenue totals," said Hastings, "Suffice it to say that Sapphire looks even better by this metric."

As part of the analysis, the company completed a detailed examination of operations in three states; examining every detail relevant to Scopes 1 and 2. "I believe our methodology was sound, and exhaustive," said Hastings. "It took the contributions and commitment of everyone in the company, and I thank them for their diligence in gathering data for the analysis."

"We definitely benefit from our standard business practices for Panoramix," said Lucking. "These results show that a smaller firm can absolutely compete in the ESG arena."

About Sapphire / Panoramix

Panoramix was developed by Sapphire Software Services, a custom software and business-to-business automation company founded in 2003. Sapphire brings business application to the web, provides consulting services with the best vendors and partnerships, and offers professional development capabilities to automate business processes. Sapphire specializes in business application software development for companies in the financial services sector. For more information on Panoramix, log onto www.panoramixfinancial.com.

Media Contact: Joe Lucking, [email protected]

SOURCE Sapphire Software Services, Inc.

Related Links

panoramixfinancial.com

