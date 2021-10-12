Sapphire Appoints Ralph DeBernardo as Partner, Head of Investor Relations

In this newly created role, DeBernardo will oversee all aspects of investor relations, ensuring Sapphire's limited partners have a direct line of communication to the Firm and its senior team, as well as manage strategy and execution around fundraising activities. DeBernardo will work across the entire Sapphire platform, including its Ventures, Sport and Partners strategies to deliver a world-class experience to the Firm's limited partners as well as expand its investor base across the U.S. and internationally. Sapphire's investors include some of the most sophisticated institutional investors as well as family offices and executives of premier sports teams, media and technology companies across the globe.

"Sapphire's history of building deep relationships and long-term partnerships with strategic limited partners has been core to who we are since our founding. As Sapphire continues to evolve ahead of the dynamically changing venture capital landscape, it is imperative to provide our limited partners with a best-in-class experience, as generating great returns is simply not enough," said Nino Marakovic, CEO of Sapphire. "We are excited to welcome Ralph to the team as he brings a wealth of experience managing relationships with some of the most premier investors in the world. His joining couldn't come at a more important time for the Firm as we have reached a true inflection point with our most recent capital raise."

"For more than a decade, the team at Sapphire has built an impressive organization and culture, centered around continuity and impressive results for their investors. I am extremely thrilled to join such an incredible team," said Ralph DeBernardo, head of investor relations at Sapphire. "I look forward to continuing to help expand our base of limited partners across the globe and maintain a best-in-class experience for our investors."

Prior to Sapphire, DeBernardo was head of investor relations at Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private equity, credit and real estate investing firm based in Austin, Texas. As the first dedicated investor relations professional at Peak Rock, DeBernardo oversaw investor communications and fundraising and spearheaded the closings of multiple oversubscribed funds. Prior to that, DeBernardo was a member of the investor relations team at Vista Equity Partners, where he was responsible for raising capital and managing investor relationships across all investor types and geographies and product management across Vista's credit strategies. Prior to Vista, Ralph was with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR) in the Client & Partner Group working across the firm's alternative product suite and helping to manage some of the firm's largest strategic relationships. Ralph began his career at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in New York City and holds a bachelor's degree from Columbia University.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a leading global technology-focused venture capital firm with more than $6.8 billion in assets under management (AUM) with team members across Austin, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco. For more than two decades, Sapphire has partnered with visionary management teams and venture funds to help scale companies of consequence. Since its founding, Sapphire has invested in more than 165 companies globally resulting in 29 IPOs and 45 acquisitions. The firm's investment strategies — Sapphire Ventures, Sapphire Partners and Sapphire Sport — are focused on scaling companies and venture funds, elevating them to become category leaders. Sapphire's Portfolio Growth team of experienced operators delivers a strategic blend of value-add services, tools and resources designed to support portfolio company leaders as they scale. To learn more about Sapphire, visit: h ttps://sapphireventures.com .

Disclaimer - Nothing presented within this article is intended to constitute investment advice, and under no circumstances should any information provided herein be used or considered as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any investment fund managed by Sapphire Ventures, LLC ("Sapphire"). Information provided reflects Sapphires' views as of a time, whereby such views are subject to change at any point and Sapphire shall not be obligated to provide notice of any change. Nothing contained in this article may be relied upon as a guarantee or assurance as to the future success of any particular company. Companies mentioned in this article are a representative sample of portfolio companies in which Sapphire has invested in which the author believes such companies fit the objective criteria stated in commentary, which do not reflect all investments made by Sapphire. A complete alphabetical list of Sapphires' investments made by its direct growth and sports investing strategies is available here . Various statements made by third party guests about Sapphire relate to the nature and type of management services provided by Sapphire and do not constitute testimonials to Sapphires' investment advisory services and no inference to the contrary should be made. Sapphire does not solicit or make its services available to the public and none of the funds are currently open to new investors. While the Sapphire has used reasonable efforts to obtain information from reliable sources, we make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of third-party information presented herein, which is subject to change. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

