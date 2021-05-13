Sapphire Digital's SmartShopper® Program Reduced Medical Spending for Health Plan Sponsors by $32.4M in 2020

SmartShopper - $32.4 million in savings for plan sponsors and $4.5 million in cash incentives for consumers Tweet this

Healthcare consumers have focused increasingly on digital-first experiences through the pandemic, and they have become clear about their expectation for tools and support to find the best health care at the right price. The recent Transparency in Coverage regulations have reinforced the importance of transparent costs and value-based incentives by citing the SmartShopper Program as the example in their comments about the ruling. Our flexible transparency and engagement platform offers an omni-channel experience to drive healthcare consumer behavior cohesively aligning members, plan sponsor, and delivers on the promise of engagement.

"Americans are embracing healthcare shopping," said Kyle Raffaniello, CEO of Sapphire Digital. "SmartShopper continues to be a powerful resource in helping households to shop for that care effectively. As this report indicates, we have saved $133 million for plan sponsors over the past 6 years. And with membership growing year over year and increasing focus of consumers on understanding and controlling healthcare costs we expect to help consumers and plan sponsors save significantly more in the coming years."

By using our digital shopping and member engagement platform combined with our personalized concierge services, healthcare consumers shop and compare facilities and costs, and save money for themselves and their plan sponsors. When they receive care at a cost-effective location, consumers receive a cash reward as a share of the savings. The average claims savings on a shopped procedure in 2020 was $641.

SmartShopper transforms the member experience by delivering a cohesive, personalized, and predictive engagement strategy to drive value-based care decisions. Consumers can shop for care including imaging services, lab work, specialty drugs, preventative screenings and outpatient surgeries. The price differentials on even in-network care vary substantially from one facility to the next. Therefore, it's important for consumers to leverage digital shopping tools to find high value care. With a 98% recommendation rate, SmartShopper helps members understand their options and receive the care they need.

Sapphire Digital empowers roughly 100 million healthcare shoppers to find and connect to the right healthcare at the right time and at the right place. By eliminating the complexity, our simple and intuitive shopping and navigation tools help customers select better, more affordable care. Our market-leading integrated incentive and engagement programs are proven to drive higher levels of activation by rewarding shoppers for making the best decision within their plan design.

