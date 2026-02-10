Sapphire Gas Solutions Partners with Delos AI to Redefine Industrial Operations with Next-Generation AI

CONROE, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking partnership, Sapphire Gas Solutions has joined forces with Delos AI to build a fully integrated, AI-driven operational platform to modernize and scale its accelerated business growth—setting a new standard for digital transformation in the energy sector.

Unlike traditional software add-ons, this collaboration rearchitects Sapphire's entire business workflow with intelligent systems that manage operations end-to-end, including dispatching, billing, demand forecasting, and contract execution. Powered by Delos's AI Infrastructure, the new system converts contracts and workflows into dynamic, executable formats that handle complex pricing, logistics, and financial logic in real time.

"Our growth has demanded a new operating model, pushing us to think differently about how we scale," said Sam Thigpen, Founder and CEO of Sapphire Gas Solutions. "This transformation isn't about replacing people—it's about empowering them. Delos's AI infrastructure gives our teams the tools to simplify complexity, improve accuracy, and focus more on serving customers."

Reimagining Energy Operations for the AI Era

Operating one of the nation's largest mobile natural gas infrastructure and gas supply providers in the United States, Sapphire manages thousands of interconnected activities—each tied to contracts, pricing indexes, and delivery data. Previously, teams spent up to 40% of their time on manual finance and operational tasks. The new AI-first transportation management system, built with Delos, automates and links these processes into one intelligent backbone.

"AI doesn't need endless capabilities to impact the bottom line; it must be exceptionally accurate at what matters and learn a company's context over time," said Witold Kowalczyk, Founder & CEO of Delos AI. "Our partnership with Sapphire shows how focused, reliable AI can power mission-critical workflows—contract interpretation, billing, and finance—delivering real, measurable outcomes."

Key capabilities include:

End-to-end automation: Dispatch, invoicing, and supplier billing now flow through a single AI-powered system.

Real-time pricing logic: Contracts automatically adjust to live commodity indexes and telemetry data, maintaining precision even in fluctuating markets.

Agentic Email™ integration: Delos's proprietary technology allows Sapphire employees to trigger and oversee AI workflows directly via email, streamlining communication and execution.

Faster, smarter finance: Invoice reconciliation and auditing now take minutes instead of days, freeing teams for strategic work.

Results and Impact

Since implementing the system, Sapphire's operations and finance functions have achieved higher accuracy, transparency, and speed—with zero disruption to daily service. The company can forecast demand more precisely, dispatch resources automatically, and maintain consistent pricing across hundreds of clients, reinforcing its reputation for reliability and safety.

"Dependability is core to our brand," Thigpen added. "This platform allows us to reinforce that promise at scale, while freeing our teams to focus on customers instead of manual processes and how a modern industrial company operates."

About Sapphire Gas Solutions

Sapphire Gas Solutions, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Conroe, Texas, is a leading provider of mobile gas infrastructure solutions including CNG, RNG, and LNG—serving customers across more than 40 states. Twice recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, Sapphire is known for its safety, reliability, and customer-first service.

https://www.sapphiregassolutions.com/

About Delos AI Inc.

Delos AI helps enterprises reinvent themselves as AI-first organizations through its proprietary AI Transformation Framework. Combining process design, logic programming, and applied AI, Delos enables businesses to automate complex workflows across contracts, billing, logistics, and finance—turning traditional operations into intelligent, adaptive systems.

https://www.delosintelligence.com/

SOURCE Sapphire Gas Solutions