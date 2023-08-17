Sapphire Gas Solutions Ranks No. 911 on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Sapphire Gas Solutions

17 Aug, 2023, 10:18 ET

CONROE, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Gas Solutions, a leading provider of turnkey energy solutions, today announced its placement at No. 911 on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. With 646% revenue growth over the last three years, Sapphire ranks in the top 20% of energy companies and the top 20% of all companies on the list.

Sapphire Gas Solutions dedicates itself to delivering reliable, turnkey natural gas solutions tailored to customers' evolving needs and the transforming energy landscape. Sapphire supplies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and creates gas supply solutions where infrastructure is limited or constrained. The company is also developing innovative solutions for renewable energy storage and delivery, including mobile power generation for multiple applications, like EV charging, using the low carbon impact of RNG.

"I am very excited we were recognized among the nation's fastest-growing companies," said Sam Thigpen, CEO of Sapphire Gas Solutions. "Our 646% growth rate over the past three years demonstrates the demand for our sustainable energy solutions. As we expand, we remain committed to accelerating the energy transition through innovative sustainable energy technologies."

The companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019, be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2022. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Sapphire Gas Solutions

Sapphire Gas Solutions delivers reliable, turnkey natural gas solutions tailored to customers' evolving needs and the transforming energy landscape. As a vital contributor to the energy transition, Sapphire develops and implements innovative mobile energy solutions available today and establishes the framework for a sustainable future. For more information, visit www.sapphirenatgas.com.

SOURCE Sapphire Gas Solutions

