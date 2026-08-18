SAPPHIRE LENSES & WINDOWS PROTECT SENSITIVE ELECTRO-OPTICAL SYSTEMS

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire lenses, windows, and prisms that are robust and operate over a wide optical transmission range for use in directed energy laser weapons and other military vision systems.

Highly resistant to fast moving sand, dirt, saltwater, most chemicals, and extreme pressures and temperatures, these sapphire lenses, windows, and prisms are ideal for protecting mission critical electro-optical systems.

Meller Sapphire Optics feature Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond and provide up to 99% transmission from the UV to the IR when A/R coated on both sides. Highly resistant to fast moving sand, dirt, saltwater, most chemicals, and extreme pressures and temperatures, these sapphire optics are ideal for protecting mission critical electro-optical systems.

Capable of withstanding pressures to 10,000 psi, depending upon thickness, Meller Sapphire Optics typically operate from -200◦C to +1,600◦C and have a very low ~5 x 10-6/◦C coefficient of thermal expansion. Available in 1" to 9" O.D. sizes, surface finishes from 60-40 scratch-dig, flatness to 0.5 fringes of HeNe, and parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs. can be achieved.

Meller Sapphire Optics are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Meller Optics, Inc.

Craig Schweriner, Marketing

120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001

Providence, RI 02940

(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519

e-mail: [email protected]

www.melleroptics.com

SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.