SAPPHIRE LENSES & WINDOWS PROTECT SENSITIVE ELECTRO-OPTICAL SYSTEMS

News provided byMeller Optics, Inc.
Aug 18, 2026, 07:55 ET
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire lenses, windows, and prisms that are robust and operate over a wide optical transmission range for use in directed energy laser weapons and other military vision systems.
Meller Sapphire Optics feature Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond and provide up to 99% transmission from the UV to the IR when A/R coated on both sides. Highly resistant to fast moving sand, dirt, saltwater, most chemicals, and extreme pressures and temperatures, these sapphire optics are ideal for protecting mission critical electro-optical systems.
Capable of withstanding pressures to 10,000 psi, depending upon thickness, Meller Sapphire Optics typically operate from -200◦C to +1,600◦C and have a very low ~5 x 10-6/◦C coefficient of thermal expansion. Available in 1" to 9" O.D. sizes, surface finishes from 60-40 scratch-dig, flatness to 0.5 fringes of HeNe, and parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs. can be achieved.
Meller Sapphire Optics are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Meller Optics, Inc.
Craig Schweriner, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: [email protected]
www.melleroptics.com
SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.
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