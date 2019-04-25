SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference Spotlights Groundbreaking Innovations to Win in the Experience Economy

WALLDORF, Germany, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World-class customers, senior leaders and experts from SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), and SAP partners are bringing the Intelligent Enterprise to life at the SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference, being held May 7–9 in Orlando, Florida. SAP's premiere and soon-to-be sold-out customer event has long been a showcase for innovation. Attendees can expect to hear the latest news about flagship products such as the SAP HANA® business data platform, SAP S/4HANA® and SAP® C/4HANA suite, recently acquired products from Qualtrics, and new partnerships. This year's event spotlights the groundbreaking impact of innovation with expanded access to customer stories, personalized learning and pragmatic, in-depth guidance for winning in the Experience Economy.

"After listening to our customers' feedback, we've focused this year's SAPPHIRE NOW on providing customers with action plans for business outcomes," said Johann Wrede, head of Global Events at SAP. "Everything from the redesigned show floor to theater presentations, demos and hands-on workshops revolves around tangible solutions attendees can use for fast business value. Business leaders from all parts of an organization will learn how to build an intelligent enterprise that runs at its best — with smarter processes, devoted customers, engaged employees and a data-driven approach to innovation."

The highly interactive agenda will answer participants' most pressing questions, spotlighting customers who will candidly share their experiences. In addition to SAP CEO Bill McDermott and Hasso Plattner, chairman of the Supervisory Board SAP SE, the impressive lineup of keynote speakers includes something for everyone — from Oscar-winning actresses to outdoor adventurists and award-winning journalists. Sharing the stage will be customers from world-renowned brands as well as up-and-coming startups. The entire event is designed to provide plenty of opportunities to learn from real-life customer examples and get inspired.

Continuing SAP's 10-year sustainability journey, this year's SAPPHIRE NOW will again be a waste-free event. No single-use plastic material will be used, and SAP will compensate all emissions from attendee travel.

Event Highlights

Attendees will experience solutions that turn customers into fans, products into obsessions, employees into ambassadors and brands into icons. The show floor includes an immersive Experience Management (XM) showcase and five "Neighborhoods," which dive into Digital Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Digital Core (including ERP and Finance), People Engagement, and Network and Spend Management. The nearby Best-Run Theaters and hundreds of demos, workshops and educational sessions will show how to drive productivity, accelerate decisions with intelligence, delight empowered customers and build a more engaged, diverse workforce.

Market leaders will share how they use SAP HANA, SAP S/4HANA, innovation technology such as machine learning and the Internet of Things, and SAP Cloud Platform for global results in high-growth industries. Among the many customers presenting are Tapestry Inc., VINCI Energies SA, Topcon Corp., Uber Freight, Verizon Communications Inc., National Hockey League, San Francisco 49ers and Daimler AG.

Mental Health and Well-Being sessions will provide strategies for improving the employee experience with personalized workplace tools for individuals and leaders.

"Customers we talk with want to know how to apply intelligence to data so they can make better decisions more easily," said Wrede. "They want to know how to put the power of the Intelligent Enterprise to work to create better products, offer better services and ultimately deliver better experiences for their customers and for their employees. From our visionary keynotes to our interactive technology showcases, we've designed our event to answer these questions and to inspire the next wave of innovation in every industry."

