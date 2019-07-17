Sapphire Partners Relaunches OpenLP.com to Help Aggregate the LP Voice and Foster Greater Connectivity Between Limited Partners and the Venture Capital Community

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Partners , the dedicated investment organization within Sapphire Ventures that invests in early-stage venture funds, today relaunched OpenLP.com , an online community fostering idea sharing, open dialogue and overall greater connectivity among entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and limited partners (LPs).

Initially launched in March 2016, OpenLP is an effort to bring the voice of the Limited Partner (LP) – the firms and people who invest in venture funds – into the conversation. OpenLP started as a hashtag on Twitter ( #openlp ) before becoming a website that served as a digital archive of articles, podcasts, videos and other content generated by LPs, VC and entrepreneurs sharing their perspectives on the venture ecosystem. Today, OpenLP is relaunching with new functionality to make it easier for the broader community to share ideas, submit content for publication, and engage in the ongoing conversation between LPs, VCs and entrepreneurs.

"We initially helped start OpenLP along with other like-minded LPs because the voice of the LP was, with a few exceptions, missing from the mainstream tech conversation," said Beezer Clarkson, Managing Director at Sapphire Ventures, who leads Sapphire Partners, the firm's team dedicated to investing in other venture funds. "At Sapphire, we believe the entire venture capital ecosystem from entrepreneur to VC to LP benefits if LPs and the greater community understands each other's motivations, activities and limitations. The conversations that happen through OpenLP serve as a means to this better understanding."

OpenLP continues to serve as a content archive for the LP and venture capital community with nearly 1,000 current subscribers. The relaunched website features refreshed branding, a new user interface, improved search functionality, enhanced mobile experience, a real time Twitter feed with the latest content using #OpenLP, and streamlined workflow for submitting original content for consideration.

About Sapphire Partners

Sapphire Partners is a dedicated investment organization within Sapphire Ventures focused on investing in early-stage venture funds in the US, Europe and Israel. Leveraging nearly two decades of experience and over $2.5 billion in assets under management, Sapphire Ventures invests capital, resources and expertise through both direct investments, and its investments in early-stage venture funds.

