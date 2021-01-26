Sapphire Ventures Announces 2 New Partners, 6 Senior-Level Promotions and 3 New Offices in Austin, London and San Francisco

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Ventures , a leading venture capital firm that partners with visionary teams and venture funds to build companies of consequence, today announced the promotions of eight of its team members to senior-level positions, including two of its investors to partners. In addition, Sapphire has considerably bolstered the firm over the past year by welcoming 10 new employees and expanding into four new markets across the U.S. and Europe.

(PRNewsfoto/Sapphire Ventures)

"I'm incredibly proud of Sapphire's success since becoming an independent firm 10 years ago. Much of what we've accomplished, including 65+ direct exits, 100+ current direct investments and annual commitments of $125M into early stage funds, is a result of the team's tireless work and collaborative culture," said Nino Marakovic, CEO and Partner at Sapphire Ventures . "I'm excited to congratulate eight of our team members on their well-deserved promotions, and to welcome Cathy Gao and Laura Thompson as partners. Sapphire has a strong history of cultivating talent from within, which has been key to our progress and will remain critical for Sapphire's next stage of growth."

Sapphire is Thrilled to Recognize the Following Exceptional Talent

In addition, 10 new hires joined Sapphire in 2020, bringing the firm to more than 55 employees. For more information about the Sapphire team, visit: https://sapphireventures.com/team/

Sapphire Expands into Austin, London, New York City and San Francisco

While remote work has proven to be successful over the past year, Sapphire believes that proximity to entrepreneurial hubs is critical for the firm's continued growth. Sapphire is excited to share that it has opened a new office in London, is in the process of opening offices in Austin and San Francisco, and is increasing its presence in New York City.

The move broadens Sapphire's investment footprint domestically and globally.

With team members in these new markets, as well as the firm's existing office in Palo Alto, Sapphire is well-positioned to be a strong partner to startups worldwide.

About Sapphire:

Sapphire Ventures is a leading venture capital firm that partners with visionary teams and venture funds to build companies of consequence. For nearly two decades, Sapphire has been investing capital, resources and expertise in innovative startups and technology-focused venture funds around the world. With more than $4B in AUM(a) across Sapphire Ventures, Sapphire Partners and Sapphire Sport, and with team members in Austin, London, Palo Alto and San Francisco, Sapphire is well-positioned to help scale companies and venture funds, elevating them to become global category leaders. To learn more about Sapphire Ventures, visit: https://sapphireventures.com/ .

Disclaimer:

(a) Assets Under Management (AUM) is defined as Regulatory Assets Under Management per ADV filed March 2020.

Nothing presented herein is intended to constitute investment advice, and under no circumstances should any information provided herein be used or considered as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any investment fund managed by Sapphire Ventures. Information provided reflects Sapphire Ventures' views as of a particular time. Such views are subject to change at any point and Sapphire Ventures shall not be obligated to provide notice of any change. Sapphire Ventures does not solicit or make its services available to the public and none of the funds are currently open to new investors. Companies mentioned in this article are a representative sample of portfolio companies in which Sapphire has invested in which the author believes such companies fit the objective criteria stated in commentary, which do not reflect all investments made by Sapphire. A complete alphabetical list of Sapphire's investments made by its direct growth and sports investing strategies is available here . Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Media Contact:

Jenny Smelyanets

[email protected]

415-622-3025

SOURCE Sapphire Ventures

Related Links

https://sapphireventures.com/

