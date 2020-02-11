Sapphire Ventures Announces Promotion of Abigail Johnson to Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Shruti Tournatory to Expand Responsibilities

In her new role, Abigail will continue to manage the organization's legal affairs, including fund formations, deal execution and compliance, and will expand her responsibilities to support the firm's operations, including finance, administration, human resources, IT, facilities and other operational functions.

"Abigail's incredible legal and operational counsel to the firm and our portfolio over the past four years has been integral to Sapphire's growth," said Nino Marakovic, CEO and managing director at Sapphire Ventures. "We are very excited to announce Abigail's new role, and are looking forward to her continued support as we grow our investment platforms."

Abigail joined Sapphire Ventures in 2015 as counsel and vice president of operations. Prior to joining Sapphire, she was at Jones Day, where she practiced in the areas of venture capital, M&A, fund formation and general corporate and securities matters after receiving her J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School.

Shruti Tournatory to vice president of business development and go-to-market

With this new appointment, Shruti will lead Sapphire's business development and go-to-market (GTM) teams globally with a focus on revenue acceleration for Sapphire's portfolio companies, a key pillar of the Sapphire Ventures Portfolio Growth platform. She will continue to grow Sapphire's Global 2000 CXO network, which helps provide portfolio companies with new enterprise customers, partners and strategic market insights. Shruti's team will also establish Sapphire's new Go-to-Market Center of Excellence to aid portfolio companies in developing best-in-class GTM strategies.

"Shruti has had an immeasurable impact in helping Sapphire's portfolio companies achieve market expansion, while developing Sapphire's Global CXO network," said Rami Branitzky, managing director for the portfolio growth team at Sapphire Ventures. "We have full confidence that her work leading the broader business development and go-to-market teams will continue to enhance the value we deliver to our portfolio."

Shruti joined Sapphire in 2014 as vice president of portfolio growth following a six-year tenure at SAP, where she led product strategy and execution for SAP's cloud business travel solution. Since joining Sapphire Ventures, Shruti has built and led the firm's CXO platform, business development operations and the CIO Innovation Index industry benchmark, driving value for corporate innovators and startup executives alike. Shruti has an MBA from UC Berkeley and a bachelor's in international relations from Wellesley College.

About Sapphire Ventures

Sapphire Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on helping innovative technology companies grow into companies of consequence. Leveraging nearly two decades of experience and an extensive global CXO network, Sapphire Ventures invests capital, resources and expertise empowering entrepreneurs to rapidly scale their businesses. Whether through direct investments or its investments in early-stage venture funds, Sapphire Ventures offers a powerful business development and growth platform to its portfolio.

