Sapphire Ventures hires new vice presidents Cathy Gao and Nate Leung

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Ventures, a Silicon Valley based venture capital firm that invests in early- and growth-stage technology startups, and in early-stage venture funds through Sapphire Partners, today announced the hiring of two new vice presidents: Cathy Gao and Nate Leung.

Cathy Gao joins Sapphire Ventures' growth team, where she will focus on enterprise software, security and vertical software investments. Cathy comes to Sapphire Ventures from AXA Venture Partners, where she focused on enterprise software, fintech, internet and digital health investments.

"Cathy is a welcome addition to Sapphire Ventures and her background makes her a natural fit for the team," said Jai Das, president and managing director at Sapphire Ventures. "Her past experience investing in companies globally makes her a valuable asset as we continue to expand our investment footprint in promising, growth-stage technology companies."

Cathy joins Sapphire with 9 years of investment experience, and holds a bachelor's degree in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Nate Leung joins Sapphire Partners, the dedicated investment organization at Sapphire Ventures that invests in early-stage venture funds. At Sapphire Partners, he will work on the investing team. Prior to joining Sapphire Ventures, Nate worked on the investment team at Industry Ventures where he focused on primary and secondary investments in venture capital funds, and direct co-investments in growth-stage companies.

Beezer Clarkson, managing director of Sapphire Partners, said, "We are thrilled to have Nate join our team. His global network and deep experience investing in and supporting GPs and companies will be truly additive as we continue to expand our portfolio of leading venture capital funds."

Nate has previously held operating roles at early stage startups where he helped build technology partner ecosystems. He started his venture capital investment career at Bain Capital Ventures and earned a bachelor's in management science and engineering at Stanford and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Sapphire Ventures

Sapphire Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on helping innovative technology companies become global category leaders. Leveraging nearly two decades of experience and an extensive global network, Sapphire Ventures invests capital, resources and expertise to enable its portfolio companies to scale rapidly. Whether entrepreneurs sell to businesses, consumers or both, Sapphire Ventures offers a powerful platform for business development and operational excellence to help them accelerate growth. With more than $2.5 billion under management via direct growth investments and early-stage fund investments, Sapphire Ventures is positioned to elevate companies to the global stage.

