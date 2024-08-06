Sapphiros Appoints Healthcare Executive Jackson McAdam as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphiros, a platform dedicated to building the next generation of consumer diagnostics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jackson McAdam as its Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. McAdam will be responsible for overseeing the global finance and information technology functions.

Mark Gladwell, CEO of Sapphiros, commented, "We are excited for Jackson to join our team. Our company's continued financial strength is essential for us to deliver on our vision, and Jackson brings a wealth of financial experience, a track record of achievement and insights into healthcare technology and healthcare systems, enabling us to accelerate our efforts in commercializing our product portfolio and ensuring strong fiscal growth."

Prior to joining Sapphiros, Mr. McAdam was the Chief Financial Officer at Cytrellis Biosystems, where he successfully led the company through its commercial product launch and created significant revenue growth during the first 15 months. He has also held the role of CFO at AgaMatrix Diabetes and held senior leadership positions at Kronos Incorporated, where he managed large-scale projects and drove significant financial improvements. Earlier in his career he spent several years as a senior auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mr. McAdam holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Bentley University.

"I am excited to join Sapphiros at this pivotal time to lead the company's financial activities as it prepares to commercialize its broad consumer diagnostic portfolio of products," said Mr. McAdam. "Achieving financial stability and strategic growth will enable Sapphiros to deliver much needed innovation in diagnostics, enabling consumers to take better control of their health and reduce the cost of healthcare globally."

About Sapphiros:

Sapphiros, backed by Neoenta and KKR, is a privately held consumer diagnostics platform company. The Sapphiros portfolio includes novel sample collection, next-generation diagnostics, computational biology, and printed electronics to help consumers access important diagnostic results globally.

Knowing Now Moves Us™

