Sapphiros Launches NowFuture™: A New Era in Personalized Wellness

BOSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphiros, a leading consumer diagnostics company, has launched its new direct-to-consumer wellness brand, NowFuture™. The initial product offering includes a set of genomic tests that provide personalized insights into nutrition, fitness, and sleep enabling consumers to proactively manage a healthy lifestyle. The future diagnostic portfolio will go beyond genetics to include at home blood collection, women's health, and other infectious disease tests.

Introducing NowFuture

"Navigating your health journey has never been easier. NowFuture™ offers a user-friendly platform where individuals can seamlessly access their test results and personalized recommendations via a secure portal," said Ryan Schmidt, General Manager of NowFuture™.

To begin making informed lifestyle choices unique to their own DNA, consumers can order starting today, directly through NowFuture.com, on Amazon.com, or at select retail partners.

About NowFuture

NowFuture™ is an innovative consumer diagnostic brand with a privacy-first mission dedicated to empowering individuals with tools to navigate their personal health and wellness. NowFuture's genomic testing for nutrition, fitness, and sleep are the first offerings laying the foundation for an expansive diagnostic portfolio of health and wellness solutions.

About Sapphiros

Sapphiros, LLC, backed by KKR and Neoenta, is a privately held consumer diagnostics company. Sapphiros's portfolio of capabilities and technologies includes novel sample collection, next generation diagnostics, computational biology, and printed electronics, which help consumers access important diagnostic results globally.

Website: https://www.nowfuture.com/

