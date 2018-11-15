Sappi Announces Commercial Availability of Paperboard Packaging Products, Proto® and Spectro™

BOSTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and dissolving wood pulp, announced that its Proto® and SpectroTM paperboard products are available globally for commercial orders in all calipers.

"It's difficult to find products with high-quality print capabilities and consistency, but Sappi's new line of products have helped grow our folding boxboard and high-end application services," said Ron Moore, President, Cutting Edge Paper Ltd. "We strive to provide our customers with the best products for their packaging needs, and Proto and Spectro are setting the new standard for the paperboard market."

Announced at the end of 2018, Proto and Spectro offer enhanced optics with high impact and lightweight feel. The products are produced at Sappi's Somerset Mill in Maine, which recently invested over $200 million to rebuild its Paper Machine 1 and woodyard. Both products are now available for commercial orders and samples, which can be requested online here: www.sappisamples.com.

"We're excited with the qualification, success, and acceptance of our paperboard products with our customers," said Deece Hannigan, Vice President, Packaging and Specialties Business, Sappi North America. "We've worked hard to create products that meet the needs of converters and end-use customers."

To learn more about the new packaging lines and order samples, please contact your local Sappi representative.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. The success of our four diversified businesses – high-quality Coated Printing Papers, Dissolving Wood Pulp, Packaging and Specialty Papers and Casting and Release Papers – is driven by strong customer relationships, best-in-class people and advantaged assets, products and services. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers, including McCoy, Opus, Somerset, and Flo, are the key platform for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Wood Pulp with Verve, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands, Spectro and Proto, and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers, LusterPrint and LusterCote. We are also one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with our Ultracast, PolyEX, Classics and Neoterix lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries. Customers rely on Sappi for high technical, operational and market expertise; products and services delivered with consistently high quality and reliability; and, state-of-the-art and cost-competitive assets and innovative spirit.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries.

