Sappi North America Announces New Release Paper Textures Ahead of interzum 2019

Sappi creates forward-looking products and textures by leveraging state-of-the-art technology from its Westbrook, Maine mill, drawing design inspiration from around the world. Sappi's extensive library includes a product range of over 70 textures for worktops, kitchen counters and cabinets, flooring, wall paneling and other laminate applications. This wide range of textures, coating and converting capabilities make the company the largest supplier of casting and release papers in the world.

Six textures will be featured in the Sappi booth, including:

Selva (new) – inspired by refined North American hardwoods, this texture enhances wood decors with an alternation of finely grained soft sections with more structured and dark veins.

– inspired by refined North American hardwoods, this texture enhances wood decors with an alternation of finely grained soft sections with more structured and dark veins. Optima (new) – influenced by the patina of worn and weathered steel, this texture will transform ceramic, stone, and metal designs into captivating surfaces that fit comfortably in kitchens and other active environments.

– influenced by the patina of worn and weathered steel, this texture will transform ceramic, stone, and metal designs into captivating surfaces that fit comfortably in kitchens and other active environments. Magma – by combining the delicate appeal of raw silk and the pale sheen of brushed steel, this texture provides contrasted metal effects and a smooth pleasant touch perfect for timeless interiors seeking an elegant and refined style.

– by combining the delicate appeal of raw silk and the pale sheen of brushed steel, this texture provides contrasted metal effects and a smooth pleasant touch perfect for timeless interiors seeking an elegant and refined style. Fiesta (new) – with its unconventional iridescent shimmer, this texture will turn any piece of furniture into a cheerful showpiece, providing a dynamic accent to futuristic interiors and urban facades aiming for a strong architectural dimension.

– with its unconventional iridescent shimmer, this texture will turn any piece of furniture into a cheerful showpiece, providing a dynamic accent to futuristic interiors and urban facades aiming for a strong architectural dimension. Urban (coming soon) – due to its delicate and refined concrete character, this texture surprises with an uncommon landscape of scattered lunar visuals, offering an intriguing appearance and appealing softness of its matte surface ideal for stylish, modern kitchens and furniture.

– due to its delicate and refined concrete character, this texture surprises with an uncommon landscape of scattered lunar visuals, offering an intriguing appearance and appealing softness of its matte surface ideal for stylish, modern kitchens and furniture. Canyon (coming soon) – ever versatile, this texture offers soft, defining waves finished with crisp edges that testify to the slate origin of this stone. When merged with wood designs it transforms the surface into a beautiful petrified wood surface, while when paired with stone decors, it expresses itself with a very distinct slate character, both options offering timeless elegance in furniture pieces, especially worktops and table tops.

"Texture and haptics are important attributes to the surfaces in our lives, and we're constantly seeking innovative ways to translate new textures through our casting and release papers. We know that what we touch shapes what we feel. The featured textures in our Ultracast line draw from real-world inspirations to provide authentic, tangible touch experiences," said Iris Scharloo, Marketing Director, Sappi North America. "We're proud to offer superior textures with unmatched quality and performance for brands that put the customer experience first."

At interzum 2019, Sappi will showcase the true power of touch with an interactive and engaging haptics experience at its booth (Hall 6.1 - E-038). Visitors will be immersed in a sensory experience that examines the impact the sense of touch has in how we perceive and experience a variety of surfaces.

To see all of Sappi's textures, download the Sappi Release Texture App for iOS and Android.

To learn more about Sappi, please visit www.sappirelease.com.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. The success of our four diversified businesses – high-quality Coated Printing Papers, Dissolving Wood Pulp, Packaging and Specialty Papers and Casting and Release Papers – is driven by strong customer relationships, best-in-class people and advantaged assets, products and services. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers, including McCoy, Opus, Somerset, and Flo, are the key platform for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Wood Pulp with our Verve brand, a sustainable fiber, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands, Spectro and Proto, and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers, LusterPrint and LusterCote. We are also one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with our Ultracast, PolyEx and Classics lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries. Customers rely on Sappi for high technical, operational and market expertise; products and services delivered with consistently high quality and reliability; and, state-of-the-art and cost-competitive assets and innovative spirit.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries.

www.sappi.com

SOURCE Sappi North America, Inc.

