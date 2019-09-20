Sappi North America Announces Spectro C2S Paperboard Ahead of PACK EXPO 2019

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and dissolving wood pulp, announced the launch of its new grade of paperboard packaging – Spectro C2S. The company will showcase its full line of paper packaging products during PACK EXPO in Las Vegas, Nev. from Sept. 23-25, 2019.

Last year, Sappi completed the rebuild of Paper Machine 1 at its Somerset Mill and the new state-of-the-art equipment allows the company to improve the quality and services offered. Sappi continues to lift the standards of paperboard packaging products and the introduction of Spectro C2S provides a new high-end experience with superior quality.

"We're pleased to announce our new C2S grade to complement our full line of Spectro paperboard products. We're proud that our innovative legacy in coating technology enables us to deliver a superior surface," said Heather Pelletier, Director of Packaging Brands, Sappi North America. "Our world-class assets at the Somerset Mill, which has one of the lowest carbon footprints amongst competitors in the packaging category, allows us to provide our customers with a sustainable product that is setting the new standard."

Customers using Spectro C2S can expect:

Premium surface and printability – a proprietary coating engineered to deliver a smooth and uniform surface for brilliant color reproduction, sharper details and better ink holdout.

– a proprietary coating engineered to deliver a smooth and uniform surface for brilliant color reproduction, sharper details and better ink holdout. Consistent downstream performance – strength and durability to provide optimum convertibility for folding, die-cutting, gluing and other converting applications.

– strength and durability to provide optimum convertibility for folding, die-cutting, gluing and other converting applications. Enhanced optics for lasting impact – high brightness, and unique coating formulation for fade resistance.

This new addition to the Spectro paperboard packing line is the ideal product for luxury beverage, cosmetics and perfumes, pharmaceuticals, and direct mail.

At PACK EXPO 2019, Sappi will showcase this new standard in paperboard at its booth (LS-6822). Visitors will have the opportunity to see and feel Spectro C2S packaging with a new liquor bottle packaging sample.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries.

