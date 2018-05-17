Sappi North America Opens 2018 'Ideas that Matter' Call for Entries

For nearly two decades, Sappi has witnessed firsthand how the creative and integrated work of designers can change society. Sappi remains committed to the belief that good ideas inspire people to take action, and great ideas change the world. Though many media choices are available, print is at the heart of influential and effective messaging and a perfect complement to promote positive social causes.

"I am continually impressed by the amazing projects that are submitted each year. Over the course of the Ideas that Matter program, Sappi has financed more than 500 charitable programs designed to better our lives, our communities and our planet," said Patti Groh, Director of Marketing Communications, Sappi North America. "From national nonprofits to local community initiatives, the breadth, quality and impact of projects we've supported have made a meaningful difference in people's lives across the globe. We're honored to annually provide support for the work of designers and nonprofits who aim to drive social change through design."

This year's panel of judges include:

Maurice Woods, Senior Experience Designer, Microsoft and Founder/Executive Director, Inneract Project

Justin Ahrens, Principal and Creative Director, Rule29

Jacinda Walker, Founder and Creative Director, designExplorr

Terry Marks, Principal, tmarks

Julia Zeltser, Creative Director and Principal, Hyperakt

Ideas that Matter Come to Life

Ideas that Matter is the only grant program of its kind in the paper industry and is a key part of Sappi's corporate social responsibility efforts. Since 1999, the program has provided $13 million to support causes that change lives, communities, and ultimately, the planet.

The 2017 winners included Studio Usher for ProPublica; Smokefire Media for Center for Neighborhood Leadership; Jewel Clark for Creative Reaction Lab; The Vignelli Center for Design Studies at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT); Urban Minds for 8 80 Cities; IDEO.org; Eastern Michigan University School of Art & Design for Riverside Art Center/Fly; Re-nourish for Prosperity Gardens, Inc.; Gala Narezo and Chantal Fischzang for Mawuni; and Dress Code for Vera Institute of Justice (VERA).

Information on previous winners can be viewed on Sappi's Ideas that Matter website.

Selection Criteria and How to Enter

Ideas that Matter proposals are evaluated on creativity, potential effectiveness and practicality by an annually selected, independent panel of judges who are influential in the design industry. The call for Ideas that Matter submissions is open to individual designers, design firms, agencies, in-house corporate design departments, design instructors, individual design students and design student groups. Only applicants in North America may apply. Grant awards range from $5,000 to $50,000 USD per project. Each application must include an IRS 501 (c) 3 letter or Canadian equivalent of the applicant's nonprofit organization.

Applications for the 2018 program must be submitted and postmarked no later than July 6, 2018. Judging takes place in August, grants are announced in September and awards are distributed in October.

To obtain an entry form or for more information on the Ideas that Matter grant, please click here or call 800-882-4332.

About Sappi North America

Sappi North America, headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. The success of our four diversified businesses – high quality Coated Printing Papers, Specialised Cellulose, Release Papers and Specialty Packaging – is driven by strong customer relationships, best-in-class people and advantaged assets, products and services. Our high quality Coated Printing Papers, including McCoy, Opus, Somerset and Flo, are the key platform for premium magazines, catalogs, books and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Specialised Cellulose used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods, and one of the world's leading suppliers of Release Papers with our Ultracast, PolyEX, Classics and Neoterix lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries. Our Specialty Packaging products, such as LusterPrint and LusterCote, represent an important asset in the food packaging and labeling industries. Customers rely on Sappi for high technical, operational and market expertise; products and services delivered with consistently high quality and reliability; and, state-of-the-art and cost-competitive assets and innovative spirit.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries around the world. Learn more about Sappi at: www.sappi.com.

