Sappi North America Receives Platinum Rating from EcoVadis

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, has been awarded a platinum score in the latest EcoVadis rating, alongside the company's regional counterparts Sappi Europe and Sappi Southern Africa.

EcoVadis is a leader in third-party evaluations of business sustainability performance, and its platinum medal is only awarded to those companies who score in the top 1% for sustainability practices. EcoVadis measures four categories when making their determination: Sustainable Procurement, Ethics, Labor & Human Rights, and Environment. In all four categories Sappi North America improved from its previous scorecard, moving from the 96th to the 99th percentile overall. In the Environment category, Sappi North America did exceptionally well, garnering a 90 out of 100.

"We are very pleased to see improvement in all four categories," said Sandy Taft, Director of Sustainability at Sappi North America. "We are developing new strategies and processes to improve even further upon these results next year."

Sappi North America is fully committed to an innovative and comprehensive approach to sustainability. Sappi relies on third-party evaluators like EcoVadis to benchmark the company's efforts and identify areas for improvement.

"The pillars of our business strategy are people, planet and prosperity," said Taft. "By actively engaging in sustainable practices and efficiently using our primary renewable resource, wood fiber, we will meet our commitment to all three." Sappi has finalized it sustainability goals for the next five years and they are now aligned with select United Nations Sustainability Development Goals. "In doing so," said Taft, "Sappi intends to do its part in building a thriving world."

