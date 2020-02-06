Sappi North America Releases Educational Materials for Creatives and Marketers in Fashion Industry

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sappi North America, Inc., today announced the launch of Verticals: Fashion Marketing, the second installment of the company's educational series for marketers, ahead of New York Fashion Week. The new guide focuses on the fashion industry and highlights successful marketing and promotional approaches used by leading brands.

Sappi's Verticals series dives into individual markets serviced by the company while examining the unique challenges, traditions and idiosyncrasies each faces when communicating with target audiences. Sappi tackled The Marketing of Higher Education in the first part of the series, and now is taking a close look at the world of fashion.

"Sappi takes pride in creating resources that designers, marketers and creatives can leverage when they are looking for inspiration. With retail and fashion changing so quickly, we knew that this was the next industry to cover through Verticals and we are proud to release it during one of the most important weeks for the industry," said Patti Groh, Director of Marketing Communications, Sappi North America. "Nearly every part of our business touches the fashion industry – from our high-quality paper for magazines, catalogs and print advertising, our packaging offerings for shopping bags and boxes, our dissolving wood pulp used to create sustainable fabrics to our release textures for handbags, apparel and footwear – we hope our research and expertise provide inspiration for luxury marketers."

Printed on Sappi's premium McCoy paper, "Fashion Marketing" dives into current marketing trends like micro-influencers, sustainability, omnichannel shopping, mass customization, and premium brand experiences. Much of the resource is devoted to case studies on how leading brands are setting themselves apart through innovative approaches to consumer marketing. Finally, Sappi showcases how print remains a vital part of the marketing mix with examples of special effects that evoke the tactile side of fashion.

Verticals: Fashion Marketing was named a finalist for the 2020 PPI Awards in the Bringing Paper to Life category, which recognizes campaigns that utilize print and paper in innovative ways to inspire end users.

Marketers and brand owners can order a complimentary copy on POP from Sappi, here.

